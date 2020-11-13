Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

‘Blatant challenge’ to authority

China warns HK opposition; US warns of more sanctions; UK accuses China of treaty breach

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

HONG KONG, Nov 12: China warned on Thursday the mass resignations of pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong were a "blatant challenge" to its authority over the city. Fifteen legislators were set to quit the chamber in protest at the Beijing-sanctioned ousting of four colleagues, leaving the assembly a muted gathering of government loyalists.
"It once again showed their stubborn confrontation against the central government and a blatant challenge to the power of the central government. We severely condemn this," a statement said. "We have to tell these opposition lawmakers, that if they want to use this to advocate a radical fight, and beg for foreign forces to interfere, and once again drag Hong Kong into chaos, that's a wrong calculation."
"Hong Kongers -- prepare for a long, long time where there is only one voice in society," pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting told reporters outside. "If you are a dissident, get ready for even more pressure."
Meanwhile, the United States on Wednesday warned of further sanctions against China, which it said "flagrantly violated" Hong Kong's autonomy after the ousting of four pro-democracy lawmakers. "Beijing's recent actions disqualifying pro-democracy legislators from Hong Kong's Legislative Council leave no doubt that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has flagrantly violated its international commitments," said Robert O'Brien, US national security adviser.
He added that the United States would continue "to identify and sanction those responsible for extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom." On Monday, the United States imposed sanctions on four more officials accused of curbing freedoms in Hong Kong while vowing accountability over China's clampdown in the city.
Separately, Britain on Thursday accused China of breaking its international treaty obligations, after four pro-democracy lawmakers were ousted from Hong Kong's legislature on security grounds. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the new rules to disqualify elected assembly members was "a clear breach of the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration".
"China has once again broken its promises and undermined Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy," he said in a statement. Britain is the former colonial power in Hong Kong and has increasingly locked horns with China since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law last year. Raab said China was seeking to "harass, stifle and disqualify democratic opposition", denting its international reputation.
London has angered Beijing by offering Hong Kongers holding British National Overseas passports a route to UK citizenship by relaxing entry and residency requirements. It has also suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, one of a number of countries to do so.
Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office minister Nigel Adams told parliament China had breached its treaty obligations three times since 1997, and twice in six months. The treaty was signed before Britain handed back Hong Kong to China in 1997 and was designed to allay fears about its future under Beijing's rule.
It guarantees the financial hub special status including a high degree of autonomy to manage its own affairs and the right to freedom of speech. Adams told lawmakers the latest move was part of a "pattern of measures to pressure and stifle all voices critical of China's policies".
Hong Kong's leader is chosen by pro-Beijing committees, but half of the legislature's 70 seats are directly elected, offering the city's 7.5 million residents a rare chance to have their voices heard at the ballot box.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
$500m for vaccine access
Shots fired at Saudi embassy
GOP now have 50 Senate seats
Saudi king urges world for ‘firm stance’ against Iran
Bahrain’s crown prince appointed new prime minister
Armenia detains critics of Karabakh peace deal
India-China escalation ‘can be misused by other players’: Russia
Biden reassures Asian allies on defence commitments


Latest News
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
People may be tired, but coronavirus is not tired: WHO chief
Canada-UK trade deal could be done by year end: Trudeau
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIB’s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
Most Read News
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Closure of educational institutions extended till December 19
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Arson attack in Dhaka; 7 buses torched
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers
DU student rape case verdict Nov 19
Actor Azizul Hakim, family test COVID-19 positive
US needs to learn from Bangladesh polls: CEC
Communal strife: Time for stern action
China company to build garbage-based power plant in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft