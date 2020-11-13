‘Blatant challenge’ to authority

HONG KONG, Nov 12: China warned on Thursday the mass resignations of pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong were a "blatant challenge" to its authority over the city. Fifteen legislators were set to quit the chamber in protest at the Beijing-sanctioned ousting of four colleagues, leaving the assembly a muted gathering of government loyalists.

"It once again showed their stubborn confrontation against the central government and a blatant challenge to the power of the central government. We severely condemn this," a statement said. "We have to tell these opposition lawmakers, that if they want to use this to advocate a radical fight, and beg for foreign forces to interfere, and once again drag Hong Kong into chaos, that's a wrong calculation."

"Hong Kongers -- prepare for a long, long time where there is only one voice in society," pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting told reporters outside. "If you are a dissident, get ready for even more pressure."

Meanwhile, the United States on Wednesday warned of further sanctions against China, which it said "flagrantly violated" Hong Kong's autonomy after the ousting of four pro-democracy lawmakers. "Beijing's recent actions disqualifying pro-democracy legislators from Hong Kong's Legislative Council leave no doubt that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has flagrantly violated its international commitments," said Robert O'Brien, US national security adviser.

He added that the United States would continue "to identify and sanction those responsible for extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom." On Monday, the United States imposed sanctions on four more officials accused of curbing freedoms in Hong Kong while vowing accountability over China's clampdown in the city.

Separately, Britain on Thursday accused China of breaking its international treaty obligations, after four pro-democracy lawmakers were ousted from Hong Kong's legislature on security grounds. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the new rules to disqualify elected assembly members was "a clear breach of the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration".

"China has once again broken its promises and undermined Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy," he said in a statement. Britain is the former colonial power in Hong Kong and has increasingly locked horns with China since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law last year. Raab said China was seeking to "harass, stifle and disqualify democratic opposition", denting its international reputation.

London has angered Beijing by offering Hong Kongers holding British National Overseas passports a route to UK citizenship by relaxing entry and residency requirements. It has also suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, one of a number of countries to do so.

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office minister Nigel Adams told parliament China had breached its treaty obligations three times since 1997, and twice in six months. The treaty was signed before Britain handed back Hong Kong to China in 1997 and was designed to allay fears about its future under Beijing's rule.

It guarantees the financial hub special status including a high degree of autonomy to manage its own affairs and the right to freedom of speech. Adams told lawmakers the latest move was part of a "pattern of measures to pressure and stifle all voices critical of China's policies".

Hong Kong's leader is chosen by pro-Beijing committees, but half of the legislature's 70 seats are directly elected, offering the city's 7.5 million residents a rare chance to have their voices heard at the ballot box. -AFP







