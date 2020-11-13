Video
Trump, Biden attend separate Veterans Day events

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

US President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden pay their respects during a Veterans Day stop at the Korean War Memorial Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 11. Right: US President Donald Trump leaves after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia on November 11. photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, Nov 12: US President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden attended separate, simultaneous ceremonies marking Veterans Day on Wednesday, as what should have been a moment of national unity was marred by the Republican's refusal to acknowledge Biden's election win.
On a rainy, gray day in Washington the president visited Arlington National Cemetery for a sombre wreath-laying ceremony shortly before 11:30 am, his first official appearance since the November 3 election. He made no public remarks.
At the same time Biden appeared at the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia for his own solemn wreath-laying ceremony.
US media projected four days ago that Biden won the White House.
Since then Trump has not addressed the nation other than via Twitter and a written statement released to mark Veterans Day, and has not conceded to Biden, as is traditional once a winner is projected in a US vote.
With Covid-19 cases shattering records across the country and states imposing new restrictions in a push to contain the virus before winter arrives, Trump seems to have all but shelved normal presidential duties.
Instead, he has remained shut up inside the presidential mansion, pushing an alternate reality that he is about to win and filing lawsuits alleging voter fraud that so far have been backed up by only the flimsiest evidence.
Early Wednesday he was tweeting fresh evidence-free claims of election wins and ballot tampering, despite the consensus from international observers, world leaders, local election officials and US media that the November 3 vote was free and fair, and that there have no credible allegations of fraud.
Claiming that a poll in Wisconsin on Election Day had resulted in "possibly illegal suppression" he said he was "now preparing to win the state," which was called for Biden one week ago.    -AFP


