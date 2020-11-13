Actor Azizul Hakim tests positive for Covid-19

Video
Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Renowned actor Azizul Hakim has tested positive for Covid-19 on November 10.
His wife, Zeenat Hakim, a noted playwright, along with their son Mohaimin Ridowan also tested positive for COVID-19.
Azizul Hakim is suffering from a fever while Zeenat Hakim and their son is currently asymptomatic. "We are currently in isolation at our residence and I request everyone to pray for our fast recovery," says noted playwright Zeenat Hakim.
Azizul Hakim is scheduled to undergo several tests and upon the results, the family will decide whether or not to admit him to a hospital.
The actor started working on a new television drama series last month, previously the actor was on a break during the countrywide lockdown. The actor took part in a documentary about his life, which was written by Zeenat Hakim and directed by his daughter Nazah Hakim, recently.
He also made a comeback as a theatre director recently with a new production, "Indemnity," after a break of 15 years.
Starting his career in the 80s, Azizul Hakim has made a mark in theatre and television. He has been an integral part of the Aronnyak Natyadal for the last 40 years.     -Agencies



