UGC, GP sign MoU to facilitate online classes of universities

University Grant Commission (UGC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Grameen Phone Limited (GP) in an effort to facilitate the online classes in different public and private universities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Ferdous Zaman, secretary of UGC and Kazi Mahbub CEO of GP signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides on Thursday.

As per the MoU, the GP will provide internet data package at low cost to the students and faculty members of different private and public universities, said a press release issued on Thursday. UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah presided over the ceremony at zoom platform.

Addressing the event, the UGC chairman said, "The agreement will play an important role in running online education activities and meet the need of students." -UNB





