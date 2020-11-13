Video
Friday, 13 November, 2020
113 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 12: A total of 113 people were tested positive for coronavirus in 24 hours till Thursday noon after testing 1,294 samples in eight COVID-19 laboratories in the district. Among the newly detected patients, 102 are from Chattogram city and 11 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
The total number of infected patients now stands at 22,228 in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said yesterday. Among the total infected persons, 16,282 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,781 are residents of different upazilas of the district The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 17,139 with the healing of 81 more people.    -BSS


