Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barcelona to sue Neymar after allegedly overpaying Brazilian

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

MADRID, NOV 12: Barcelona will sue Neymar for 10.2 million euros ($12 million) that they believe they overpaid the Brazilian during his time at the club, according to a report in El Mundo on Wednesday.
Neymar enjoyed a successful spell at Barca between 2013 and 2017 before joining Paris Saint-Germain for 222 million euros, a world record fee.
But according to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, an inspection from the tax office in Spain showed Barcelona "did not make the appropriate reductions when paying Neymar's taxes, according to an inspection carried out on Barcelona which lasted until 2015".
The tax office in Spain calculates Neymar benefitted from "unfair enrichment", the report added. A Barcelona source confirmed to AFP the club will now seek to reclaim the amount they are owed.
Neymar has more unpaid tax with the Spanish authorities than any other person, with debts of 34.6 million euros, according to an official document released in September.
Spain's fiscal authorities are also reportedly investigating two of Neymar's transfers, including his arrival at Camp Nou from Brazilian team Santos in 2013 and his historic switch to PSG four years later.
In between, Neymar also signed a new contract with the Catalans in 2016, featuring a 26-million-euro loyalty bonus that Barca refused to pay after he left for the Parc des Princes.
A Spanish court ruled in favour of the club in June and told Neymar to pay 6.79 million euros to Barcelona.
Despite their legal
disputes, Barca have made several attempts to re-sign Neymar. But a fresh
bid seems impossible for now, given Barcelona's financial problems as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barcelona to sue Neymar after allegedly overpaying Brazilian
Maradona leaves hospital following surgery
Habibul Bashar tests positive for Covid-19
Upbeat Jamal aims to start with win against Nepal
Custodian Ashraful not picked for match against Nepal
Fortune Barishal names Tamim as captain
Shakib to tour India availing 'Air Bubble'
Bangabandhu T20 Cup to pave way for int'l cricket resumption


Latest News
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
People may be tired, but coronavirus is not tired: WHO chief
Canada-UK trade deal could be done by year end: Trudeau
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIB’s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
Most Read News
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Closure of educational institutions extended till December 19
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Arson attack in Dhaka; 7 buses torched
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers
DU student rape case verdict Nov 19
Actor Azizul Hakim, family test COVID-19 positive
US needs to learn from Bangladesh polls: CEC
Communal strife: Time for stern action
China company to build garbage-based power plant in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft