Maradona leaves hospital following surgery



This handout photo released by the press officer of Diego Armando Maradona shows Argentine football legend Diego Maradona (R) shaking hands with his doctor Leopoldo Luque in Olivos, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, on November 11, 2020. photo: AFP

Maradona did not speak to the crowd of journalists and chanting fans gathered outside in masks as he left the Olivos clinic in Buenos Aires by ambulance shortly after his doctor Leopoldo Luque told reporters he could go home.

Private security personnel held up dividers to screen the ambulance before it left.

A convoy of Maradona's supporters followed the ambulance after dozens had waited outside the clinic for days, holding photos of him and chanting their encourfagement.

One banner read "Eternally Thanks."

Luque had earlier published on Instagram a photo of himself hugging the 60-year-old, who wore a bandage on his head.

Maradona is expected to continue his rehabilitation in Tigre, 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of Buenos Aires, near his daughter Giannina's home.

"Diego has gone through perhaps the hardest time of his life," his lawyer Matias Morla said earlier Wednesday, adding it was a "miracle" that the clot "which could have taken his life, was detected."

"What is needed now is family togetherness and being surrounded by health professionals," said Morla. "With the doctors and his family, Diego will be as he should be: happy."

The World Cup-winning former Argentine captain underwent surgery last Tuesday to remove a clot lodged between his brain and skull.

He had looked unwell during a brief appearance on October 30 to mark his 60th birthday at the stadium of Gimnasia y Esgrima, the Argentine Primera Division team he coaches.

He seemed to have difficulty walking and did not stay to watch his team's game.

The following Monday, he was taken to hospital in La Plata, where the club is based, suffering from symptoms of anemia and dehydration. -AFP







OLIVOS, NOV 12: Argentine football legend Diego Maradona left hospital on Wednesday followed by a convoy of supporters, eight days after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain.Maradona did not speak to the crowd of journalists and chanting fans gathered outside in masks as he left the Olivos clinic in Buenos Aires by ambulance shortly after his doctor Leopoldo Luque told reporters he could go home.Private security personnel held up dividers to screen the ambulance before it left.A convoy of Maradona's supporters followed the ambulance after dozens had waited outside the clinic for days, holding photos of him and chanting their encourfagement.One banner read "Eternally Thanks."Luque had earlier published on Instagram a photo of himself hugging the 60-year-old, who wore a bandage on his head.Maradona is expected to continue his rehabilitation in Tigre, 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of Buenos Aires, near his daughter Giannina's home."Diego has gone through perhaps the hardest time of his life," his lawyer Matias Morla said earlier Wednesday, adding it was a "miracle" that the clot "which could have taken his life, was detected.""What is needed now is family togetherness and being surrounded by health professionals," said Morla. "With the doctors and his family, Diego will be as he should be: happy."The World Cup-winning former Argentine captain underwent surgery last Tuesday to remove a clot lodged between his brain and skull.He had looked unwell during a brief appearance on October 30 to mark his 60th birthday at the stadium of Gimnasia y Esgrima, the Argentine Primera Division team he coaches.He seemed to have difficulty walking and did not stay to watch his team's game.The following Monday, he was taken to hospital in La Plata, where the club is based, suffering from symptoms of anemia and dehydration. -AFP