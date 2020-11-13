

Habibul Bashar tests positive for Covid-19

"After suffering from fever for two days, I gave the sample for a test and found positive for coronavirus," Bashar, also the former skipper of Bangladesh told the media.

He is now maintaining isolation at his residence.

"I am now in isolation at home. Apart from fever, I have no other problems by the grace of Allah. I request everyone to keep me in prayers."

Earlier Bangladesh T20 skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and Test skipper Mominul Haque were diagnosed with the deadly virus that created mayhem around the world.

Mahmudullah Riyad had to opt out of Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs due to being infected with the virus. -BSS







