Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:51 AM
Upbeat Jamal aims to start with win against Nepal

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

National football team skipper Jamal Bhuyan said they want to start the series by winning the first match against Nepal.
"Off course we want to start with a win in the first match…. as a player I want to win …. everybody wants to win the match. The main focus will be on the match day and at the same it has also my mind that we have lost two or three times against Nepal in the recent time but despite those results, we want to win the tomorrow's match," said Jamal to the pressmen at a pre match press conference held today at Bangladesh Football Federation Bhaban premise.
Bangladesh will take to the field with the preparation of less than three weeks. Emphasis was given on players' fitness during the training though the players were hardly able to reach eighty to ninety percent fitness level. But head coach Jamie Day is found positive and content with his boys' fitness level.
The English-born Bangladesh's head coach Jamie, who was present at the press conference, informed that the team's preparation is good and the boys have been doing hard training for the last three weeks for the series and they are looking forward to win the match against Nepal.    -BSS


