Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:51 AM
FIFA Int’l Friendly

Custodian Ashraful not picked for match against Nepal

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

National football team's head coach Jamie Day today picked up a 23-member squad for the "Mujib Barsho' FIFA International Friendly series against visiting Nepal, were regular goalkeeper Ashraful Islam Rana was not picked for the match.
Ashraful has been the number one goalkeeper of the team since the SAFF Championship held in Dhaka in October 2018. But Sheikh Russell's goalkeeper was left out of the 23-member squad for the two international friendly matches against visiting Nepal. Goalkeepers Shahidul Alam (Sohail) and Anisur Rahman (Zico) have been included in the final squad.
Sumon Reza and MS Bablu has been included in the Bangladesh team for the first time. They were called up to the national team for the first time in last August for the World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers. But as the camp closed, coach Jamie Day did not get a chance to test them. Winger Bablu and striker Sumon have won the hearts of the coach after getting the opportunity to practice for the first time for the series against Nepal.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Shahidul Alam Sohel, Anisur Rahman
Defenders: Tapu Barman, Yasin Khan, Bishwanath Ghosh, Sushant Tripura, Riyadul Hasan, Rahmat Mia and Yasin Arafat.
Midfielders: Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Rabiul Hasan, Biplo Ahmed, Mohammad Ibrahim, Sohel Rana, Jamal Bhuyan, Manik Hossain Mollah and Rakib Hossain.
Forwards: Mahbubur Rahman Sufil, Touhidul Alam Sabuj, Saad Uddin, Nabib Newaz Jibon, MS Bablu and Sumon Reza.     -BSS


