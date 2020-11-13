Video
Fortune Barishal names Tamim as captain

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Right after forming their name, Fortune Barishal appointed Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal as their captain in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup.
Tamim is in Pakistan now to play Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs.
Fortune Barishal however called up Tamim Iqbal in their first chance in the players' draft which was held on Thursday at a local hotel in the city.
After being appointed as Bangladesh ODI captain, Tamim is yet to get any chance to lead the side in International cricket as the global Covid-19 pandemic halted cricket around the world.
Tamim last month led Tamim XI in the BCB President's Cup but his team finished last in the three-team tournament.
Tamim however will lead a young side in the tournament that included promising stars like Afif Hossain, Towhid Ridoy.
Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Irfan Shukkur, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Abu Jayed Rahi, Towhid Ridoy, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Saif Hassan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mahidul Ankan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Syem, Sohrawardi Shuvo.     -BSS


