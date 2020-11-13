Video
Shakib to tour India availing 'Air Bubble'

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Bangladesh ace all-rounder is set to visit India, availing an 'air bubble' arrangement before his return to cricket.
The High Commission of India confirmed the matter with a tweet, saying that they are delighted to have Shakib Al Hasan on board as a part of their 'air bubble' arrangement.
The arrangement is aimed at keeping and maintaining safe air traffic between the two neighbouring countries.
"High Commission of India is glad to receive top ICC cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and former captain of Bangladesh team today. A player extremely popular both in India and Bangladesh, he is visiting India availing India-Bangladesh air bubble arrangement," read Indian High Commission's tweet.
Shakib had served a ban imposed by the ICC due to his failure to report corrupt approaches from bookies. His ban was lifted on October 28 this year, paving his way to return to cricket.
After arriving in the country from USA last week, Shakib has kept himself busy in fulfilling his many commercial commitments.
The all-rounder is set to return to cricket with Bangabandhu T20 Cup. He was roped in by Gemcon Khulna for the tournament.     -BSS


