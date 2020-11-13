Bangabandhu T20 Cup to pave way for int'l cricket resumption

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is expecting that the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup will be helpful in fulfilling their aspiration to bring back International cricket in the country.

The tournament will be held in a bio-secure environment with five teams and around 150 people including 80 cricketers. Managing such a huge number of people in a bio-bubble would be a tougher task but BCB hoped they could organize it successfully to give a message to the rest of the world.

The BCB earlier successfully organized BCB President's Cup-a one-day format tournament that included around 70 people in the bio-bubble.

"The T20 Cup is the follow-up tournament of the BCB President's Cup. Since we have many International matches ahead, this tournament will help us to cope with the environment," BCB media and communication committee chairman Jalal Younus said here today after the players' draft of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at a local hotel in the city.

"It is important that we can play the International matches in the venues in which we are playing the domestic tournament. We want to let the foreign teams know that we have ensured a bio-secure environment here. This tournament will help us to organize International matches in future," he said.

He however hoped that the Bangabandhu T20 Cup would be exciting as the five teams of the tournament formed a balanced team.

"Hopefully it will be an exciting tournament. All of the teams were formed with experienced and young players." -BSS







