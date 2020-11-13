Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu T20 Cup to pave way for int'l cricket resumption

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is expecting that the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup will be helpful in fulfilling their aspiration to bring back International cricket in the country.
The tournament will be held in a bio-secure environment with five teams and around 150 people including 80 cricketers. Managing such a huge number of people in a bio-bubble would be a tougher task but BCB hoped they could organize it successfully to give a message to the rest of the world.
The BCB earlier successfully organized BCB President's Cup-a one-day format tournament that included around 70 people in the bio-bubble.
"The T20 Cup is the follow-up tournament of the BCB President's Cup. Since we have many International matches ahead, this tournament will help us to cope with the environment," BCB media and communication committee chairman Jalal Younus said here today after the players' draft of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at a local hotel in the city.
"It is important that we can play the International matches in the venues in which we are playing the domestic tournament. We want to let the foreign teams know that we have ensured a bio-secure environment here. This tournament will help us to organize International matches in future," he said.
He however hoped that the Bangabandhu T20 Cup would be exciting as the five teams of the tournament formed a balanced team.
"Hopefully it will be an exciting tournament. All of the teams were formed with experienced and young players."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barcelona to sue Neymar after allegedly overpaying Brazilian
Maradona leaves hospital following surgery
Habibul Bashar tests positive for Covid-19
Upbeat Jamal aims to start with win against Nepal
Custodian Ashraful not picked for match against Nepal
Fortune Barishal names Tamim as captain
Shakib to tour India availing 'Air Bubble'
Bangabandhu T20 Cup to pave way for int'l cricket resumption


Latest News
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
People may be tired, but coronavirus is not tired: WHO chief
Canada-UK trade deal could be done by year end: Trudeau
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIB’s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
Most Read News
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Closure of educational institutions extended till December 19
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Arson attack in Dhaka; 7 buses torched
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers
DU student rape case verdict Nov 19
Actor Azizul Hakim, family test COVID-19 positive
US needs to learn from Bangladesh polls: CEC
Communal strife: Time for stern action
China company to build garbage-based power plant in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft