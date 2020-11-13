Youth's riot, experience ignored

Five teams of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup furnished their tents on Thursday. Each teams purchased 16 players and hence 77 names among 157 enlisted cricketers remained unsold. During players' draft, team authorities preferred young bloods than old arms.

Shahriar Nafees did well in the beep Test but still the Captain of Bangladesh in their maiden T20i, remained unsold. Junaid Siddiqui, 33, scored 12.7 in beep Test was also failed to impress team authorities.

Abdur Razzak was impressive in the fitness Test at his 38, was not counted as well. Naim Islam, Enamul Haque Jr. and Jubair Likhon also stayed unconsidered. Former Tigers' skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and another experienced name Alok Kapali couldn't give fitness test. So, they were absent in the list for player's draft.

The teams however, had birds eye on newbie cricketers. Ten of the Under-19 World Cup winning team players got teams for the 1st time in any competitive tournament. Dhaka incorporated the captain of that squad Akbar Ali along with junior Tanzid Tamim and Shahadat Hossain [3]. Junior Tamim hit three half centuries in his last three innings during HP team's intra-squad practice matches.

Chattogram splash out on Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shoriful Islam. Towhid Hridoy and Parvez Emon were vended by Barisal while Raqibul Hasan and Mukidul Islam went for Rajshahi. Khulna picked all-rounder Shamim Hossain.

Itinerary of the event will be declared soon and the houses will start to chalk out their plans for the title.








