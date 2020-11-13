Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Youth's riot, experience ignored

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Sports Reporter

Five teams of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup furnished their tents on Thursday. Each teams purchased 16 players and hence 77 names among 157 enlisted cricketers remained unsold. During players' draft, team authorities preferred young bloods than old arms.
Shahriar Nafees did well in the beep Test but still the Captain of Bangladesh in their maiden T20i, remained unsold. Junaid Siddiqui, 33, scored 12.7 in beep Test was also failed to impress team authorities.
Abdur Razzak was impressive in the fitness Test at his 38, was not counted as well. Naim Islam, Enamul Haque Jr. and Jubair Likhon also stayed unconsidered. Former Tigers' skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and another experienced name Alok Kapali couldn't give fitness test. So, they were absent in the list for player's draft.
The teams however, had birds eye on newbie cricketers. Ten of the Under-19 World Cup winning team players got teams for the 1st time in any competitive tournament. Dhaka incorporated the captain of that squad Akbar Ali along with junior Tanzid Tamim and Shahadat Hossain [3]. Junior Tamim hit three half centuries in his last three innings during HP team's intra-squad practice matches.
Chattogram splash out on Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shoriful Islam. Towhid Hridoy and Parvez Emon were vended by Barisal while Raqibul Hasan and Mukidul Islam went for Rajshahi. Khulna picked all-rounder Shamim Hossain.
Itinerary of the event will be declared soon and the houses will start to chalk out their plans for the title.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barcelona to sue Neymar after allegedly overpaying Brazilian
Maradona leaves hospital following surgery
Habibul Bashar tests positive for Covid-19
Upbeat Jamal aims to start with win against Nepal
Custodian Ashraful not picked for match against Nepal
Fortune Barishal names Tamim as captain
Shakib to tour India availing 'Air Bubble'
Bangabandhu T20 Cup to pave way for int'l cricket resumption


Latest News
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
People may be tired, but coronavirus is not tired: WHO chief
Canada-UK trade deal could be done by year end: Trudeau
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIB’s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
Most Read News
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Closure of educational institutions extended till December 19
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Arson attack in Dhaka; 7 buses torched
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers
DU student rape case verdict Nov 19
Actor Azizul Hakim, family test COVID-19 positive
US needs to learn from Bangladesh polls: CEC
Communal strife: Time for stern action
China company to build garbage-based power plant in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft