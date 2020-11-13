

Bangladesh-Nepal FIFA friendly match today

The boys in red and green outfits lost their last international match against Burundi by 3-0 margin in the Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2020. The boys received lots of criticism for that.

In their last three engagements with Nepal, Bangladesh won one, lost one and experienced a draw. In a FIFA Friendly in December 2015, Bangladesh won a 1-0 match over the rival. But the boys suffered a 0-0 draw against the Nepal boys in another friendly in September 2016. In the SAFF Championship 2018, the red and green jerseys experienced a 2-0 defeat to Nepal team.

Bangladesh is currently at the 187th place in the FIFA Ranking while visiting Nepal is at the 170th position. However, none is much concerned about ranking right now as the ongoing pandemic placed all in hibernation stat for around eight months and for that none were able to continue training or anything. All of the teams are mainly focusing on returning on the ground.

Ahead of the match, on Thursday, the skippers and coaches of both sides briefed media about their preparation and expectation regarding the matches. There, they all said that returning on the ground is their main concern.

Nepal team head coach Bal Gopal Maharjan, while talking to media, expressed his happiness regarding the resumption of international events.

Regarding his boys preparation, this coach said, "Before we came here, I said that we were going to miss a few key players for being Corona positive. But it is part of our life and we will have to deal with that. After arriving here and practicing a few, now I think my boys are able to do well. They have chance and I think they will prove themselves. Though we are missing some players, I believe my boys for a good result riding on team effort. I think they will be more dedicated to the game."

In response to the question about who are favourite or in better position, Mr Bal said, "Our opponent are good and they are going to get home support. But my boys are good too. My players proved their ability in last few years and they are capable to do better."

Coach Bal didn't reveal the number of new players he would play in the match. He only said, "May be one or five players will have their international debut. It depends on tomorrow's situation."

Skipper Kiran Chemjong said that the match was going to be a competitive match as both the sides are good.

On the other hand, Bangladesh head coach Jamie Day said that he was not thinking much about result of the match and only focusing on returning football on the ground.

He said, "Preparation has going well and the boys worked very hard. They worked hard as possible as they could. Our target to do well yet I'm not worry of the result. We must remember that the situation is different."

"...We haven't played for eight months and haven't trained and their situation was same. So I can't say which side is better right now."

"We want to utilise the match experience for Qatar match in December. Nepal match is a warm-up for Qatar match."

The coach said that Arif Rahman was injured and won't be available for tomorrow match.

Bangladesh Skipper Jamal Bhuiyan said, "We are beginning after a long time. We are not cent percent ready yet we worked hard to get to that."

He said that their goal was to return to ground and naturally they had the result of the last matches in their mind as well.

Jamal said they would try to do well against Nepal.

Although the stadium can host almost 30 thousand spectators, limited number of spectators will be able to seat to enjoy the match, thanks to the virus. Only eight thousand tickets are being sold for the match, regular gallery tickets for Taka 100 and VIP tickets for 500. For those who cannot go to the stadium will be able to enjoy the match on BTV World.







A long wait for an international event in Bangladesh football arena is finally over as the national football team of Bangladesh and Nepal are engaging in the first of the two-match series of FIFA International Friendly today (Friday) at 5:00pm at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.The boys in red and green outfits lost their last international match against Burundi by 3-0 margin in the Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2020. The boys received lots of criticism for that.In their last three engagements with Nepal, Bangladesh won one, lost one and experienced a draw. In a FIFA Friendly in December 2015, Bangladesh won a 1-0 match over the rival. But the boys suffered a 0-0 draw against the Nepal boys in another friendly in September 2016. In the SAFF Championship 2018, the red and green jerseys experienced a 2-0 defeat to Nepal team.Bangladesh is currently at the 187th place in the FIFA Ranking while visiting Nepal is at the 170th position. However, none is much concerned about ranking right now as the ongoing pandemic placed all in hibernation stat for around eight months and for that none were able to continue training or anything. All of the teams are mainly focusing on returning on the ground.Ahead of the match, on Thursday, the skippers and coaches of both sides briefed media about their preparation and expectation regarding the matches. There, they all said that returning on the ground is their main concern.Nepal team head coach Bal Gopal Maharjan, while talking to media, expressed his happiness regarding the resumption of international events.Regarding his boys preparation, this coach said, "Before we came here, I said that we were going to miss a few key players for being Corona positive. But it is part of our life and we will have to deal with that. After arriving here and practicing a few, now I think my boys are able to do well. They have chance and I think they will prove themselves. Though we are missing some players, I believe my boys for a good result riding on team effort. I think they will be more dedicated to the game."In response to the question about who are favourite or in better position, Mr Bal said, "Our opponent are good and they are going to get home support. But my boys are good too. My players proved their ability in last few years and they are capable to do better."Coach Bal didn't reveal the number of new players he would play in the match. He only said, "May be one or five players will have their international debut. It depends on tomorrow's situation."Skipper Kiran Chemjong said that the match was going to be a competitive match as both the sides are good.On the other hand, Bangladesh head coach Jamie Day said that he was not thinking much about result of the match and only focusing on returning football on the ground.He said, "Preparation has going well and the boys worked very hard. They worked hard as possible as they could. Our target to do well yet I'm not worry of the result. We must remember that the situation is different.""...We haven't played for eight months and haven't trained and their situation was same. So I can't say which side is better right now.""We want to utilise the match experience for Qatar match in December. Nepal match is a warm-up for Qatar match."The coach said that Arif Rahman was injured and won't be available for tomorrow match.Bangladesh Skipper Jamal Bhuiyan said, "We are beginning after a long time. We are not cent percent ready yet we worked hard to get to that."He said that their goal was to return to ground and naturally they had the result of the last matches in their mind as well.Jamal said they would try to do well against Nepal.Although the stadium can host almost 30 thousand spectators, limited number of spectators will be able to seat to enjoy the match, thanks to the virus. Only eight thousand tickets are being sold for the match, regular gallery tickets for Taka 100 and VIP tickets for 500. For those who cannot go to the stadium will be able to enjoy the match on BTV World.