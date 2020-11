Khulna makes star-platoon, no Grade-A in Rajshahi

Khulna emphasised on experience. They nested names like Imrul Kayes, Al Amin Hossain, Anamul Haque, Shafiul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu and Jahurul Islam Omi. Chattogram on the other hand, have the least number of aged players. Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque is the senior most players in the troop. They focused on T20i specialists and hence they bought Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain and such 20-over expert players.

Dhaka are the most balanced side combining experience and youth. Beside big fishes like Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman they kept proven performers like Naim Sheikh, Mehedi Rana, Nayeem Hasan, Yasir Ali Rabbi and Abu Hider Rony. Under-19 captain Akbar Ali is also in Dhaka. Tamim Iqbal led Barisal are also an even-handed side coining Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Irfan Sukkur, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Abu Jayed, Saif Hassan, Aminul Biplob and Parvez Hossain Emon.

Rajshahi authorities were reluctant about big names. They incorporated veteran Mohammad Ashraful and Mohammad Saifuddin is the most popular name here. Mahedi Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan Shohan, Farhad Reza, Arafat Sunny, Ebadat Hossain, Fazle Mahmud are the known names in Rajshahi.



Squads:

Beximco Dhaka: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Naim, Nayeem Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali, Yasir Ali, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Muktar Ali, Shafiqul Islam, Abu Hider, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi.

Gemcon Khulna: Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Imrul Kayes, Hasan Mahmud, Al Amin Hossain, Anamul Haque, Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque, Shafiul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Salman Hossain, Jahurul Islam.

Minister Rajshahi: Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan, Farhad Reza, Mohammad Ashraful, Arafat Sunny, Ebadat Hossain, Fazle Mahmud, Rony Talukdar, Anisul Emon, Rezaur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Raqibul Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Sunzamul Islam.

Gazi Group Chattogram: Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Shariful Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Shykat Ali, Mominul Haque, Rakibul Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehadi Hasan.

Fortune Barisal: Tamim Iqbal, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Irfan Sukkur, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Abu Jayed, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Saif Hassan, Aminul Islam, Mahidul Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Sayem, Sohrawordi Shuvo.







