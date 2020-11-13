Video
Naimul Abrar’s Death

Matiur Rahman, 8 others indicted

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court framed charges against nine persons, including Matiur Rahman, editor, Prothom Alo, in connection with the death of Naimul Abrar, a student of Dhaka Residential Model College. However, the court dropped the name of the Kishor Alo editor Anisul Hoque from      the case.
Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Metropolitan Sessions Judge passed the order on Thursday.
After framing charges, the court fixed December 14 for starting trial.
While the judge read out the allegation before nine persons, including Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, they claimed they were innocent.
Defence lawyer Ehsanul Haque Samaji told the Daily Observer, "We had prayed to the court to drop charges against the accused, including Matiur Rahman. Prothom Alo editor was not present on the spot on the day where the incident occurred."
Matiur Rahman had been accused in the case even though he wasn't present on the spot on the day of the    incident.
He said they would file an appeal with the High Court against the order.
An event commemorating the Kishor Alo anniversary had been held on November 1 last year at Dhaka Residential Model College playground. Naimul Abrar died after he touched a live wire and was electrocuted.



