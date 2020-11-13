Video
Friday, 13 November, 2020
Home Back Page

JnU student faked her abduction: CID

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Police say the Jagannath University student who had gone missing for two weeks after being suspended on allegations of hurting religious sentiments by making a Facebook post has faked her abduction.
Jamil Ahmed, the deputy inspector general of police, said this during a media briefing at the CID headquarters on Thursday, a day after Tithy, a third-year zoology student, was arrested.
Tithy, who had been missing for 18 days, was arrested in Narsingdi's Madhabdi around 3:45 pm on Wednesday in a case under the Digital Security Act.
On October 24, a group of students, including activists of Islamist outfits Islami Shasantantra Chhatra Andolan and Ahle Hadis, accompanied by the members of Chhatra Dal and Chhatra League, held protests against Tithy's Facebook post and demanded her punishment. On October 27, the university later suspended her and launched an investigation into her alleged social media post.
Earlier on October 25, Tithy left home to lodge a complaint with the Pallabi police over the alleged hacking of her Facebook account but never returned. A general diary was filed with the police over the matter.
On October 25, Tithy travelled to Bagerhat where she married Shiplu Mallick. The couple then returned to Dhaka on November 9 and Tithy went into hiding in Narsingdi, DIG Jamil said.
The police officer went on to say that a cyber monitoring team of the Criminal Investigation Department on October 31 noticed a fake social media post claiming that Tithy was 'rescued with her hands and feet bound' from the fourth floor of CID's Malibagh office.
The post drew a lot of attention.
The police, however, denied any such incident and launched an investigation into the accusation. Later they apprehended Niranjan Baral in Rampura's Banasree on charges of spreading the rumour.
A case was filed against Niranjan and several other unidentified persons on November 2 over the matter.
DIG Jamil said, "Our investigation revealed that Tithy Sarker, a 2017-18 session student of Jagannath University's Zoology Department, had often made provocative posts and comments against religion.
"This stirred protests on the campus. Following the advice of some leaders of her [religious] organisation to avoid danger in the future and keep herself safe, Tithy filed a GD with Pallabi police on October 23 saying that her Facebook ID had been hacked."
"Tithy Sarker went into hiding to portray it as a case of abduction. She thought that blaming her abduction on someone else would lead to a reprieve from the incident of hurting religious sentiments or would lead the matter elsewhere."
According to the police official, Tithy's husband Shiplu, too, had been arrested in the capital's Kaptanbazar area on Wednesday morning.
DIG Jamil said another case was prepared against the arrestees bringing several charges, including sedition and hurting religious sentiments.
The police are also looking into whether any member of Tithy's family had been involved in her actions. -bdnews24.com


