Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:50 AM
Allegations Against CWASA MD

HC gives ACC one more month to explain

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday gave the Chattogram Anti-Corruption Commission one more month to submit its explanation over the corruption and money laundering allegations brought against Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA) Managing Director AKM Fazlullah.
In response to a verbal prayer of ACC, HC Bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman granted the time after hearing on the matter.
Adv Ikram Uddin Chowdhury appeared for the writ petitioner while Barrister Md Nawsher Ali Mollah represented the ACC.
During the hearing, ACC lawyer Nawsher told the court that the anti-graft watchdog is taking the matter seriously.
However, the ACC is yet to submit any reply on the matter, said writ petitioner's lawyer Ikram.
Earlier, on September 23 this year, the same HC bench asked the office of Chattogram ACC to explain within a month what steps were taken regarding the corruption allegations brought against the MD of CWASA.
The court issued the directive after Md Hasan Ali, a resident of Momin Road in Chattogram city, filed a writ petition challenging the inactivity of the ACC and proposal of re-appointment of the Managing Director.
In the petition, Hasan Ali prayed for a direction on the government and the ACC's Chattogram office to explain why their inaction against CWASA based on his complaint filed on September 11 would not be declared illegal.
Fazlullah, 80, retired in 1998 after serving full-time as executive engineer of CWASA.
He had been involved in corruption and money laundering since he joined as the CWASA chairman on July 9 in 2009, he said in the petition.


