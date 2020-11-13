Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers from Nov 16

The Malaysian government announced that it would legalize undocumented foreign workers.

At the same time, the Malaysian employers who have foreign domestic helps stranded overseas have been asked to apply to return to the country amid Covid-19 transmission.

The country's Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Bin Zainudin gave the announcement on Thursday following a special joint meeting with the representatives of the ministries of Home, Human Resources and Labour.

Human Resources Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri M. Saravanan was present at the meeting.

According to the Malaysian minister's announcement, the legalization process will begin on November 16 this year and continue till June 30, 2021 under its two undocumented migrants recalibration plans - the Repatriation Recalibration Plan and the Labour Recalibration Plan.

Under the repatriation plan, the undocumented migrants can volunteer to return to their homeland subject to certain conditions.

Different government agencies including Immigration and Labour Departments will implement the legalization process jointly, said the Home Minister.

Besides, those who want to return to their countries will be allowed to return, he added.

The decision of the Malaysian government came after the order of the country's Human Rights Commission where the government was asked to halt the crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Hamzah assured that the employment offer for undocumented migrants will not threaten job opportunities for the locals.

"Employment opportunities for locals are guaranteed based on the ratio policy between local and foreign workers employed that are currently in place. Priority is always given to locals to fill the vacancies at different workplaces in all economic sectors," he added.

For now, employers operating under the 3D categories - dangerous, difficult and dirty jobs - can employ undocumented migrants under the recalibration plans.

The sectors that are permitted for employing the foreign migrant workers are construction, manufacturing, plantation and agriculture.

He said after the end of the two plans on June 30, 2021, the Immigration Department will kick off its Illegal Immigrants Holistic Enforcement Plan which will see mass enforcement activities taking place.

Meanwhile, after another meeting held at Putrajaya in Malaysia, its Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the employers who have foreign domestic helps stranded overseas can apply to enter the country.

But, the decision to allow them in will be at the discretion of the Immigration authorities.

The minister said while entry restriction on foreigners, including maids is still in place, there may be special cases which can be given consideration by the department.

"Applications will be according to case to justify allowing the return of domestic helpers who are currently stranded in their home countries," he added.

"Perhaps in the case of a working couple who are looking after aged and ill parents, or caring for a child with disabilities with the help of a maid, approval can be given by the authorities," he said on Thursday.









