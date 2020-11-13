US can learn  election management from BD: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Thursday said the United States of America (USA) can learn from the election management of Bangladesh.

"The US cannot finish counting ballots of the Presidential election in 4-5 days but we can do it in 4-5 minutes through using the electronic voting machines (EVMs). The US has to learn things including the polls management from Bangladesh," he told reporters after casting vote at the IES School and College polling centre in Sector No. 5 of Uttara in the Dhaka-18 constituency by-elections.

He, however, said "We can learn positive things from the USA as well."

Appreciating the advanced voting system of America, where the ballot boxes are 'kept in the open', the CEC said: "In Bangladesh, I've seen that when we keep election materials in treasury, people rigged votes after opening them."

Such cases also went to the court where investigations revealed that votes were rigged from the treasury, Huda said.

"So, our people and journalists have many things to learn from America as well."

The CEC made the remarks two days after BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir asked the government and the Election Commission to learn from the US election.

