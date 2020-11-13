Video
Matarbari Deep Sea Port

Consultant to hold first meeting with CPA Nov 16

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Nov 12: Delegates of the appointed consultant 'Nippon Koei' for Matarbari Deep Sea Port Project will hold its first meeting with the management of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) on November 16.
'Nippon Koei' was appointed as the Consultant of the Matarbari Deep Sea Port Project on September 23.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Jafar Alam, member (administration) of CPA and the Project Director said, the newly appointed consultant had already started the formulation of Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the Deep Sea Port.
In this connection, Jafar Alam said, the High officials of Nippon Koei would hold a meeting with the management of CPA on November 16.
The Project Director hoped that the construction works of the Deep sea Port would begin on time.
He also said the Matarbari Port would be made functional by 2025.
The Matarbari Port Development Project was undertaken to ensure sustainable development to build sound maritime logistics that will support the growing Exim trade of Bangladesh and to develop as a regional hub of connectivity.
The Matarbari Deep Sea Port will provide the facilities for berthing a ship with 16 metre draft.
Presently only 9 mettre draft ship can take berth at the jetties of the existing Chattogram Port.
With the construction of the Matarbari Deep Sea Port, the larger vessels can take berth like Singapore Port.
Presently, the vessels carrying the cargo having more than 9 metre draft are to wait at the outer anchorage.


