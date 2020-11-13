Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Stand beside underprivileged people: PM

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Catholic Bishops' Conference of Bangladesh (CBCB) President Patrick D'Rozario calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Thursday. photo : pid

Catholic Bishops' Conference of Bangladesh (CBCB) President Patrick D'Rozario calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Thursday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the affluent section of society to stand beside the neglected and underprivileged people.
She made the call when a four-member delegation of Christian community, led by Catholic Bishops' Conference of Bangladesh (CBCB) President Patrick D'Rozario, met her at Ganobhaban.
PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.   
At the meeting, Sheikh Hasina said she has been rehabilitating Bede people and transgender as they were neglected in society.
The Prime Minister said she, assuming power in 1996, ensured accommodation facilities for leprosy patients and rehabilitated them.
She said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman always prioritised humanity and his affection for people was unlimited. "What I'm doing is a reflection of the ideology of the Father of the Nation," Hasina was quoted as saying.
The delegation members appreciated the Prime Minister's leadership in combating coronavirus and saving humanity, and told her that they (Christian community) will always be there beside her. They said Pope Francis highly appreciates and values the PM's move of giving shelter to Rohingya people. Giving them shelter in Bangladesh and saving their lives is a huge humanitarian work done by Hasina, they added.
The delegation told the Prime Minister that they have taken various programmes, including plantation of 7 lakh trees, on the occasion of 'Mujib Borsho'. They informed the Prime Minister that they have already planted 3.5 lakh trees and paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visiting Tungipara.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Matiur Rahman, 8 others indicted
JnU student faked her abduction: CID
No evidence of disrespecting Quran found: Probe body
President, PM shocked at Bahrain PM’s death
HC gives ACC one more month to explain
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers from Nov 16
US can learn  election management from BD: CEC
Consultant to hold first meeting with CPA Nov 16


Latest News
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
People may be tired, but coronavirus is not tired: WHO chief
Canada-UK trade deal could be done by year end: Trudeau
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIB’s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
Most Read News
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Closure of educational institutions extended till December 19
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Arson attack in Dhaka; 7 buses torched
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers
DU student rape case verdict Nov 19
Actor Azizul Hakim, family test COVID-19 positive
US needs to learn from Bangladesh polls: CEC
Communal strife: Time for stern action
China company to build garbage-based power plant in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft