Stand beside underprivileged people: PM



Catholic Bishops' Conference of Bangladesh (CBCB) President Patrick D'Rozario calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Thursday. photo : pid

She made the call when a four-member delegation of Christian community, led by Catholic Bishops' Conference of Bangladesh (CBCB) President Patrick D'Rozario, met her at Ganobhaban.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

At the meeting, Sheikh Hasina said she has been rehabilitating Bede people and transgender as they were neglected in society.

The Prime Minister said she, assuming power in 1996, ensured accommodation facilities for leprosy patients and rehabilitated them.

She said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman always prioritised humanity and his affection for people was unlimited. "What I'm doing is a reflection of the ideology of the Father of the Nation," Hasina was quoted as saying.

The delegation members appreciated the Prime Minister's leadership in combating coronavirus and saving humanity, and told her that they (Christian community) will always be there beside her. They said Pope Francis highly appreciates and values the PM's move of giving shelter to Rohingya people. Giving them shelter in Bangladesh and saving their lives is a huge humanitarian work done by Hasina, they added.

The delegation told the Prime Minister that they have taken various programmes, including plantation of 7 lakh trees, on the occasion of 'Mujib Borsho'. They informed the Prime Minister that they have already planted 3.5 lakh trees and paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visiting Tungipara. -UNB









