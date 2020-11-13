Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

American Airlines restarts China flights

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Nov 12: American Airlines said it is restarting passenger flights to China on Wednesday, lifting the total number of US weekly flights to 10 as the US government continues to push for more air service between the world's two largest economies.
The United States and China agreed in June to start allowing four weekly flights between the two nations after travel was halted earlier in the year due to the coronavirus. They raised the number to eight in August.
Now US carriers will operate 10 flights per week, but the United States is "not satisfied" with that, the Department of Transportation's deputy assistant secretary for aviation and international affairs, David Short, said at a virtual aviation conference on Wednesday.
A US-China agreement allows both countries to operate more than 100 weekly flights between the two nations.
"Their carriers and our carriers continue to have the right to exercise all provision provided in the agreement," said Short at the CAPA summit, adding: "China is not respecting that."
American Airlines said its first passenger flight to China since February will depart on Wednesday from DFW International Airport in Texas, its home base, to Shanghai's Pudong, via Seoul.
Among other US carriers, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are currently operating four weekly flights each to China.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RBI warns of unrelenting inflation woes
American Airlines restarts China flights
Emirates turns to Dubai after $3.4b loss
IBN SINA Pharma approves 38.50pc cash dividend
60pc VAT payers file returns through online
Fortune Shoes declares 10pc divided
Janata Bank Managing Director and CEO Abdus Salam Azad
IFIC Bank EGM held


Latest News
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
People may be tired, but coronavirus is not tired: WHO chief
Canada-UK trade deal could be done by year end: Trudeau
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIB’s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
Most Read News
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Closure of educational institutions extended till December 19
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Arson attack in Dhaka; 7 buses torched
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers
DU student rape case verdict Nov 19
Actor Azizul Hakim, family test COVID-19 positive
US needs to learn from Bangladesh polls: CEC
Communal strife: Time for stern action
China company to build garbage-based power plant in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft