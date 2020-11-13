

IBN SINA Pharma approves 38.50pc cash dividend

The was held virtually on Thursday. Jb. Shah Abdul Hannan, Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting, says a press release.

Managing Director Prof. Dr. A. K. M Sadrul Islam including other Directors and Company Secretary and Executive Director Jb. Md. Shahid Farooqui were also present. . The meeting started at 9:30 am by recitation from the Holy Quran.

The Directors' report, Auditors' report and Audited Financial statements were presented in the AGM for the tenure 1st July, 2019 to 30 June, 2020.

The Company had made a significant contribution in 1st July, 2019 to 30 June, 2020 towards the National Exchequer by paying Tk. 108,01,68,107 /= (One Hundred Eight Crore One Lac Sixty Eight Thousand One Hundred Seven ) Only as Income Tax, vat and other applicable Taxes.

As per Bangladesh Labour Laws, Company has deposited 5pc of the profit i.e. Tk. 2,86,07,860/= (Two Crore Eighty Six Lac Seven Thousand Eight Hundred Sixty ) only to the Workers' Profit Participation Fund.

Prof. A N M A Zaher and Prof. Dr. Choudhury Mahmood Hasan were re-elected from Sponsor Directors.

A lot of shareholders, both male and female were present there.

The meeting was ended by praying for blessings of the Almighty Allah.





The 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of The IBN SINA Pharmaceutical Industry Ltd approved 38.50 per cent Cash Dividend after evaluating the financial report of the tenure 1st July, 2019 to 30 June, 2020.The was held virtually on Thursday. Jb. Shah Abdul Hannan, Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting, says a press release.Managing Director Prof. Dr. A. K. M Sadrul Islam including other Directors and Company Secretary and Executive Director Jb. Md. Shahid Farooqui were also present. . The meeting started at 9:30 am by recitation from the Holy Quran.The Directors' report, Auditors' report and Audited Financial statements were presented in the AGM for the tenure 1st July, 2019 to 30 June, 2020.The Company had made a significant contribution in 1st July, 2019 to 30 June, 2020 towards the National Exchequer by paying Tk. 108,01,68,107 /= (One Hundred Eight Crore One Lac Sixty Eight Thousand One Hundred Seven ) Only as Income Tax, vat and other applicable Taxes.As per Bangladesh Labour Laws, Company has deposited 5pc of the profit i.e. Tk. 2,86,07,860/= (Two Crore Eighty Six Lac Seven Thousand Eight Hundred Sixty ) only to the Workers' Profit Participation Fund.Prof. A N M A Zaher and Prof. Dr. Choudhury Mahmood Hasan were re-elected from Sponsor Directors.A lot of shareholders, both male and female were present there.The meeting was ended by praying for blessings of the Almighty Allah.