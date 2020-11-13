Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IBN SINA Pharma approves 38.50pc cash dividend

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Desk

IBN SINA Pharma approves 38.50pc cash dividend

IBN SINA Pharma approves 38.50pc cash dividend

The 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of The IBN SINA Pharmaceutical Industry Ltd approved 38.50 per cent Cash Dividend after evaluating the financial report of the tenure 1st July, 2019 to 30 June, 2020.
The  was held virtually on Thursday. Jb. Shah Abdul Hannan, Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting, says a press release.
Managing Director Prof. Dr. A. K. M Sadrul Islam including other Directors and Company Secretary and Executive Director Jb. Md. Shahid Farooqui were also present. . The meeting started at 9:30 am by recitation from the Holy Quran.
The Directors' report, Auditors' report and Audited Financial statements were presented in the AGM for the tenure 1st July, 2019 to 30 June, 2020.
The Company had made a significant contribution in 1st July, 2019 to 30 June, 2020 towards the National Exchequer by paying Tk. 108,01,68,107 /= (One Hundred Eight Crore One Lac Sixty Eight Thousand One Hundred Seven ) Only as Income Tax, vat and other applicable Taxes.
As per Bangladesh Labour Laws, Company has deposited 5pc of the profit i.e. Tk. 2,86,07,860/= (Two Crore Eighty Six Lac Seven Thousand Eight Hundred Sixty ) only to the Workers' Profit Participation Fund.
Prof. A N M A Zaher and Prof. Dr. Choudhury Mahmood Hasan were re-elected from Sponsor Directors.
A lot of shareholders, both male and female were present there.
The meeting was ended by praying for blessings of the Almighty Allah.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RBI warns of unrelenting inflation woes
American Airlines restarts China flights
Emirates turns to Dubai after $3.4b loss
IBN SINA Pharma approves 38.50pc cash dividend
60pc VAT payers file returns through online
Fortune Shoes declares 10pc divided
Janata Bank Managing Director and CEO Abdus Salam Azad
IFIC Bank EGM held


Latest News
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
People may be tired, but coronavirus is not tired: WHO chief
Canada-UK trade deal could be done by year end: Trudeau
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIB’s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
Most Read News
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Closure of educational institutions extended till December 19
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Arson attack in Dhaka; 7 buses torched
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers
DU student rape case verdict Nov 19
Actor Azizul Hakim, family test COVID-19 positive
US needs to learn from Bangladesh polls: CEC
Communal strife: Time for stern action
China company to build garbage-based power plant in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft