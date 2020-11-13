Video
Friday, 13 November, 2020
IFIC Bank EGM held

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

An Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of IFIC Bank Limited was held on Thursday through digital platform with IFIC Bank Chairman Salman Fazlur Rahman MP in chair, says a press release.
Vice Chairman Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman, Directors of the Bank Ms. Rabeya Jamali, A.R.M. Nazmus Sakib,  Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Ms. Quamrun Naher Ahmed, Md. Zafar Iqbal, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank M Shah Alam Sarwar and Company Secretary Md. Mokammel Hoque were present this virtual session.
A good number of shareholders attended the meeting both virtually and physically approved the proposal of revised Rights Share issue of the Bank @ 1R:5 i.e. one Rights Share for five existing Shares.
Finally, the Chairman of the Bank Salman Fazlur Rahman concluded the meeting by giving thanks to all.


