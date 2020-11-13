

Padma Bank holds anti money laundering course

Training was inaugurated by the Managing Director and CEO Md. Ehsan Khasru.

A total of 95 officers from different branches and head office of the bank participated in the training.

Feroze Alam, Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO) and SEVP of the Bank was also present on the occasion.

Besides Principal of Padma Bank Training Institute, SVP A S M Asadul Islam and deputy CAMLCO, VP Rashadul Karim also attended the training. AKM Nurunnabi, Deputy General Manager, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, Bangladesh Bank, delivered the keynote at the training programme.





