Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Boeing raises 20-year forecast for China aircraft demand

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

BEIJING, Nov 12: Boeing Co on Thursday raised its rolling forecast for China's aircraft demand for the next 20 years, making the country a bright spot in the aviation market even as COVID-19 decimates global deliveries over the next few years.
Chinese airlines will need 8,600 new airplanes through 2039, 6.3per cent higher than Boeing's previous prediction of 8,090 planes last year. Those would be worth $1.4 trillion based on list prices, the US planemaker said in a statement.
In October, Boeing cut its 20-year forecast for global airplane demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While COVID-19 has severely impacted every passenger market worldwide, China's fundamental growth drivers remain resilient and robust," said Richard Wynne, managing director, China Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
"Not only has China's recovery from COVID-19 outpaced the rest of the world, but also continued government investments toward improving and expanding its transportation infrastructure, large regional traffic flows, and a flourishing domestic market mean this region of the world will thrive."
China's domestic aviation market has rebounded to pre-COVID levels but as international travel remains effectively shut down, Chinese airlines have been pushing back deliveries.
Boeing and its European rival, Airbus SE AIR.PA, have been jostling to increase market share in China, but they also face rising competition from state-owned planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).
COMAC has been steadily delivering its regional ARJ21 to customers throughout the pandemic and its narrowbody C919, which is still in flight testing phase, is expected to obtain an airworthiness certificate from China's aviation regulator next year.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RBI warns of unrelenting inflation woes
American Airlines restarts China flights
Emirates turns to Dubai after $3.4b loss
IBN SINA Pharma approves 38.50pc cash dividend
60pc VAT payers file returns through online
Fortune Shoes declares 10pc divided
Janata Bank Managing Director and CEO Abdus Salam Azad
IFIC Bank EGM held


Latest News
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
People may be tired, but coronavirus is not tired: WHO chief
Canada-UK trade deal could be done by year end: Trudeau
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIB’s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
Most Read News
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Closure of educational institutions extended till December 19
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Arson attack in Dhaka; 7 buses torched
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers
DU student rape case verdict Nov 19
Actor Azizul Hakim, family test COVID-19 positive
US needs to learn from Bangladesh polls: CEC
Communal strife: Time for stern action
China company to build garbage-based power plant in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft