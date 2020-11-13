Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BIAC awards Champion, Runners up of inter-varsity ADR contest

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Desk

Justice Abdus Salam Mamun (middle) and BIAC CEO Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali (left) pose among others with the Champion and Runner up teams of

Justice Abdus Salam Mamun (middle) and BIAC CEO Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali (left) pose among others with the Champion and Runner up teams of

Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre  (BIAC) distributed trophy and certificates to the  Champion  and Runner  up  teams of "BIAC  Inter University Arbitration Contest 2020," at its office in Dhaka recently.
Justice  Abdus Salam  Mamun,  a  well-known  jurist  and  a  former  Judge  of  Supreme  Court  of  Bangladesh was the  Chief  Guest  of  the  event, says a press release.
Speaking  on  the  occasion  he  appreciated  BIAC's  tremendous activities towards fostering ADR in Bangladesh and hoped that its programmes will continue to support stakeholders' need in using methods of Alternative  Dispute  Resolution  (ADR) in the country.
Speaking  on  the  occasion  Muhammad  A.  (Rumee)  Ali,  Chief  Executive Officer  of  BIAC encouraged young  learners to  be  acclimatized to  the  norms  and  practices  of  ADR  before stepping in career life in future.
He also urged upon the students to become the ambassadors of ADR and help parties to resolve commercial disputes through ADR in a cost effective and time saving manner.
He also declared that from now on BIAC will organise Arbitration and Mediation contest every year. Ali Mashraf, team leader of Dhaka University shared his experience of this contest and thanked BIAC  for organising  such  a  practical  learning programmefor  students.  
He added that  lots  of moot  competitions  were held  for  students in  the  country but  yet  this  is  the  first  contest  on Arbitration  held  in  the  history  of  Bangladesh.  He hoped  that  BIAC  will  regularly  organise Arbitration and Mediation contests.
Dr.   Jamila   Chowdhury,   Barrister Salman Raffi,   Dr.   Khaled   Hamid   Chowdhury   and Dr. Assaduzzaman Khan spoke on the occasion on behalf of Dhaka University , Bhuiyan Academy , London College of Legal Studies (South) and Independent University Bangladesh respectively.
Justice  Abdus  Salam  Mamun  handed  over  the  Champion and  Runner  up trophies to  the team  of  Dhaka  University and Bhuiyan  Academy respectively.
Jalal  Uddin  Ahmed from  Dhaka University received  the  best  participant's  trophy. Members  of  all  participating  teams received certificates of  participation. M AAkmall  Hossain  Azad,  Director  and  Mahbuba  Rahman  Runa, General Manager of BIAC were present in the event.
 BIAC hosted last month first  ever Inter University Arbitration Contest for giving  students a scope to acquire  practical knowledge of  ADR.
The contest in the history of Bangladesh was also aimed at giving the students the opportunity to arbitrate  a  case acting as Claimant and Respondent in a real-life scenario.
Conducted virtually due to the raging Covid-19, the contest this year was participated by the country's four  leading  universities, namely the  University  of Dhaka, the London College of Legal Studies (LCLS) South, Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) and Bhuiyan Academy.
In the First round, Dhaka  University  attained its place in the final by  competing  against  LCLS(South)  and  in  the  second  round  Bhuiyan  Academy  won  against IUB.
In  the  final  of  the  Contest,  the  University  of  Dhaka  acted  as  the  Claimant  team  and  the Bhuiyan  Academy  as  the  Respondent  team,  they  competed  against  each  other  and  the University of Dhaka won the Contest.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RBI warns of unrelenting inflation woes
American Airlines restarts China flights
Emirates turns to Dubai after $3.4b loss
IBN SINA Pharma approves 38.50pc cash dividend
60pc VAT payers file returns through online
Fortune Shoes declares 10pc divided
Janata Bank Managing Director and CEO Abdus Salam Azad
IFIC Bank EGM held


Latest News
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
People may be tired, but coronavirus is not tired: WHO chief
Canada-UK trade deal could be done by year end: Trudeau
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIB’s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
Most Read News
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Closure of educational institutions extended till December 19
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Arson attack in Dhaka; 7 buses torched
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers
DU student rape case verdict Nov 19
Actor Azizul Hakim, family test COVID-19 positive
US needs to learn from Bangladesh polls: CEC
Communal strife: Time for stern action
China company to build garbage-based power plant in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft