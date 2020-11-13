BIAC awards Champion, Runners up of inter-varsity ADR contest



Justice Abdus Salam Mamun (middle) and BIAC CEO Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali (left) pose among others with the Champion and Runner up teams of

Justice Abdus Salam Mamun, a well-known jurist and a former Judge of Supreme Court of Bangladesh was the Chief Guest of the event, says a press release.

Speaking on the occasion he appreciated BIAC's tremendous activities towards fostering ADR in Bangladesh and hoped that its programmes will continue to support stakeholders' need in using methods of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in the country.

Speaking on the occasion Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali, Chief Executive Officer of BIAC encouraged young learners to be acclimatized to the norms and practices of ADR before stepping in career life in future.

He also urged upon the students to become the ambassadors of ADR and help parties to resolve commercial disputes through ADR in a cost effective and time saving manner.

He also declared that from now on BIAC will organise Arbitration and Mediation contest every year. Ali Mashraf, team leader of Dhaka University shared his experience of this contest and thanked BIAC for organising such a practical learning programmefor students.

He added that lots of moot competitions were held for students in the country but yet this is the first contest on Arbitration held in the history of Bangladesh. He hoped that BIAC will regularly organise Arbitration and Mediation contests.

Dr. Jamila Chowdhury, Barrister Salman Raffi, Dr. Khaled Hamid Chowdhury and Dr. Assaduzzaman Khan spoke on the occasion on behalf of Dhaka University , Bhuiyan Academy , London College of Legal Studies (South) and Independent University Bangladesh respectively.

Justice Abdus Salam Mamun handed over the Champion and Runner up trophies to the team of Dhaka University and Bhuiyan Academy respectively.

Jalal Uddin Ahmed from Dhaka University received the best participant's trophy. Members of all participating teams received certificates of participation. M AAkmall Hossain Azad, Director and Mahbuba Rahman Runa, General Manager of BIAC were present in the event.

BIAC hosted last month first ever Inter University Arbitration Contest for giving students a scope to acquire practical knowledge of ADR.

The contest in the history of Bangladesh was also aimed at giving the students the opportunity to arbitrate a case acting as Claimant and Respondent in a real-life scenario.

Conducted virtually due to the raging Covid-19, the contest this year was participated by the country's four leading universities, namely the University of Dhaka, the London College of Legal Studies (LCLS) South, Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) and Bhuiyan Academy.

In the First round, Dhaka University attained its place in the final by competing against LCLS(South) and in the second round Bhuiyan Academy won against IUB.

In the final of the Contest, the University of Dhaka acted as the Claimant team and the Bhuiyan Academy as the Respondent team, they competed against each other and the University of Dhaka won the Contest.





Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) distributed trophy and certificates to the Champion and Runner up teams of "BIAC Inter University Arbitration Contest 2020," at its office in Dhaka recently.Justice Abdus Salam Mamun, a well-known jurist and a former Judge of Supreme Court of Bangladesh was the Chief Guest of the event, says a press release.Speaking on the occasion he appreciated BIAC's tremendous activities towards fostering ADR in Bangladesh and hoped that its programmes will continue to support stakeholders' need in using methods of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in the country.Speaking on the occasion Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali, Chief Executive Officer of BIAC encouraged young learners to be acclimatized to the norms and practices of ADR before stepping in career life in future.He also urged upon the students to become the ambassadors of ADR and help parties to resolve commercial disputes through ADR in a cost effective and time saving manner.He also declared that from now on BIAC will organise Arbitration and Mediation contest every year. Ali Mashraf, team leader of Dhaka University shared his experience of this contest and thanked BIAC for organising such a practical learning programmefor students.He added that lots of moot competitions were held for students in the country but yet this is the first contest on Arbitration held in the history of Bangladesh. He hoped that BIAC will regularly organise Arbitration and Mediation contests.Dr. Jamila Chowdhury, Barrister Salman Raffi, Dr. Khaled Hamid Chowdhury and Dr. Assaduzzaman Khan spoke on the occasion on behalf of Dhaka University , Bhuiyan Academy , London College of Legal Studies (South) and Independent University Bangladesh respectively.Justice Abdus Salam Mamun handed over the Champion and Runner up trophies to the team of Dhaka University and Bhuiyan Academy respectively.Jalal Uddin Ahmed from Dhaka University received the best participant's trophy. Members of all participating teams received certificates of participation. M AAkmall Hossain Azad, Director and Mahbuba Rahman Runa, General Manager of BIAC were present in the event.BIAC hosted last month first ever Inter University Arbitration Contest for giving students a scope to acquire practical knowledge of ADR.The contest in the history of Bangladesh was also aimed at giving the students the opportunity to arbitrate a case acting as Claimant and Respondent in a real-life scenario.Conducted virtually due to the raging Covid-19, the contest this year was participated by the country's four leading universities, namely the University of Dhaka, the London College of Legal Studies (LCLS) South, Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) and Bhuiyan Academy.In the First round, Dhaka University attained its place in the final by competing against LCLS(South) and in the second round Bhuiyan Academy won against IUB.In the final of the Contest, the University of Dhaka acted as the Claimant team and the Bhuiyan Academy as the Respondent team, they competed against each other and the University of Dhaka won the Contest.