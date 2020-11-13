GP partners UGC to tackle C-19 in education sector

Grameenphone (GP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) to offer 'Affordable and Customized Data Packs for Public and Private University students across Nation' to empower them with possibilities of online education conveniently during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

GP is the first telecom operator to sign such MoU with UGC to make these pack commercially available to all public and private universities who wish to avail it for their student and faculty base, says a press release.

Since the beginning of pandemic this year, GP has been one of the front runners to offer various innovative connectivity solutions for both its Enterprise and Consumer base.

GP has already offered customized students online education packs at affordable price to multiple educational institutions across nation including University of Dhaka, SUST, BUET etc.

As per the MOU signed with UGC the customized and affordable data pack will be made available to all public and private Universities who wish to avail it to enable their students to continue access to their virtual classes in this pandemic.

"As the crisis prolongs and we identified students were struggling with affordable and quality internet in their remote locations, and in this crisis moment we welcome the positive approach of Grameenphone to customize a very affordable pack," the press release quoted UGC Chairman Professor Dr. Kazi Shahidullah as saying on the occasion.



"We appreciate Grameenphone noble intention to support UGC and enable the greater education sector in this National Crisis moment," he added.

The pandemic has a staggering impact on students across the country, causing disruption to more than 40 million youth. Numerous students continued learning through online platforms as institutions nationwide adopt the digital module while others are still trying to find a proper solution.

GP Chief Business Officer Kazi Mahboob Hassan said: "During this pandemic, we have seen disruption in our socio economic life; being a resilient nation, we are confident of fighting back coronavirus, recovering and rebuilding our economy.

Keeping in mind this challenge of students, the very affordable monthly students online education pack of Grameenphone will allow the students to access their virtual class room through Zoom (via BdREN), Microsoft Teams, Meets, Gmail, Google Search Engine, and access local university sites, he said.

As a partner to Digital Bangladesh, GP will continue to support UGC to accelerate the digitization journey and transform the overall education sector through its largest 4G network and innovative solutions.







