Sterling down as UK economy struggles to recover

LONDON, Nov 12: Sterling traded weaker on Thursday after Britain's economy grew by a slower than expected 1.1per cent in September from August, a pace that leaves the country lagging other rich nations in its attempted recovery from the pandemic.

The impact of the number was all the heavier because the period measured was before the latest COVID-19 restrictions on businesses took effect.

Another piece of data released on Thursday showed that in the July-September period, gross domestic product grew by a record 15.5per cent compared with the previous three months.

Still, this number marginally missed expectations polled by Reuters as well, as economists were looking for 15.8per cent growth in the third quarter. -Reuters











