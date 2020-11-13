Video
Asian markets mostly down on virus surge

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

HONG KONG, Nov 12: Asian markets struggled Thursday as a week-long rally sputters, with sentiment split between vaccine hopes and Joe Biden's election win on one side and fears over a surge in virus cases that threatens any economic recovery.
The mood across trading floors has been joyous for much of the week after the former vice president toppled Donald Trump and US pharma giant Pfizer said its vaccine candidate had proved to be 90 per cent effective.
Hopes that a treatment for the killer disease will be rolled out as soon as this year put a rocket under stocks such as airlines that have been battered for most of the year.
And the news continues to improve on the vaccine front as Moderna said it could now start analysis of its own phase three trials, which US expert Anthony Fauci had earlier said he was optimistic would be as successful as Pfizer's.
Meanwhile, a Russian candidate was said to be 93 per cent effective and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said it had received Chinese approval for a trial.
Observers said the more options that were available would make distribution of any vaccine a lot easier, meaning normal life could return quicker.
"Once we have made it through what is still bound to be a winter of despair for health care concerns, it could trigger the mother of all economic rebounds boosted by unprecedented policy support," said Axi strategist Stephen Innes, pointing to massive central bank and government stimulus efforts.
But while the upbeat outlook largely remains in place, a worrying spike in new infections in the US and Europe has fanned concerns about a deadly winter in the northern hemisphere with several countries already in lockdown.
Several major economies in Europe have shut down or have imposed strict containment measures, while a number of US cities including New York have been forced to act.
And with infection and death rates continuing to spike there are concerns the crisis will extend into the new year.
"In the near term, the resurgence of the virus is beginning to make new worries," Torsten Slok, at Apollo Global Management, told Bloomberg TV. "It looks like this will end up being a W-shaped recovery."
In early trade, most markets were lower with traders taking the opportunity to cash in profits.
Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei and Jakarta were all in the red, though Tokyo ended the morning slightly higher and Wellington edged up.    -AFP


