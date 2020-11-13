Video
UK economy lost more speed in September

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

LONDON, Nov 12: Britain's economy grew by a slower than expected 1.1per cent in September from August even before the latest COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, leaving it lagging other rich nations in its recovery from the shock of the pandemic.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected growth to slow to 1.5per cent in September. Thursday's official data underlined that the economy is likely to go back into contraction as 2020 ends, with uncertainty about a Dec. 31 deadline for a Brexit deal adding to the drag from coronavirus disruption.
In July-September, gross domestic product grew by a quarterly record of 15.5per cent. But that failed to make up for its nearly 20per cent crash in the second quarter, which included the first coronavirus lockdown.
The economy is being propped up by more than 200 billion pounds' worth of emergency spending and tax cuts ordered by finance minister Rishi Sunak and by the Bank of England's bond-buying programme, now expanded to almost 900 billion pounds.
Despite those efforts, Britain -- which passed 50,000 coronavirus fatalities on Wednesday, Europe's highest death toll -- has suffered the biggest GDP drop among major economies listed by the Office for National Statistics.
Economists say that is because initial lockdown measures lasted longer than those in other countries and had a particularly severe impact on services, which make up 80per cent of the British economy.
GDP remained almost 10per cent smaller going into the final quarter than at the end of 2019, twice as big as the falls in Italy, Germany and France and nearly three times the size of the US drop, the ONS said.
"Britain's COVID crisis, and its recovery phase, will take far longer than many people first thought," said James Smith, research director of the Resolution Foundation think-tank, urging Sunak not to start reversing his spending surge quickly.
"This makes it all the more crucial that the Chancellor gets the timing, balance and scope of his post-COVID economic strategy right -- with tax rises needed by the middle of the decade."    -Reuters


