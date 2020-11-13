Multiple policies for economic recovery amid C-19 underscored

Speakers at a webinar on Wednesday underlined the need for taking multiple policy initiatives focusing the economic and social recovery amid the critical global situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also suggested bringing precision on the guideline and state policy regarding possible second wave of this pandemic.

They were speaking at the webinar titled "Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Bangladesh: Options for Building Resilience", organised by Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS), says a press release.

To find out some of the best options for building resilience, the speakers highlighted the precautionary measures adopted by the government and the response of people to this pandemic.

Prime Minister's Economic Affairs Adviser Dr. Mashiur Rahman spoke as the chief guest while BIISS Chairman Ambassador M. Fazlul Karim was in the chair.

BIISS Director General, Major General Md Emdad Ul Bari delivered the welcome address.

BSS adds: Professor Dr. Mustafizur Rahman, fellow of Centre for Policy Dialogue, delivered his speech on 'Domestic Market and International Trade' while Dr. Sayema Haque Bidisha of Economics department of Dhaka University spoke on 'Poverty and Social Security'.

Besides, BAIRA Secretary General Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman talked on 'Manpower Export' while BIISS Research Director Dr. Mohammad Mahfuz Kabir delivered his speech on 'FDI and Macro Economy'.

Senior officials from different ministries, ambassadors and high commissioners, senior civil and military officials, journalists, academia, students and teachers from different universities participated in the webinar and gave their opinions.











