Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Multiple policies for economic recovery amid C-19 underscored

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

Speakers at a webinar on Wednesday underlined the need for taking multiple policy initiatives focusing the economic and social recovery amid the critical global situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also suggested bringing precision on the guideline and state policy regarding possible second wave of this pandemic.
They were speaking at the webinar titled "Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Bangladesh: Options for Building Resilience", organised by Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS), says a press release.
To find out some of the best options for building resilience, the speakers highlighted the precautionary measures adopted by the government and the response of people to this pandemic.
Prime Minister's Economic Affairs Adviser Dr. Mashiur Rahman spoke as the chief guest while BIISS Chairman Ambassador M. Fazlul Karim was in the chair.
BIISS Director General, Major General Md Emdad Ul Bari delivered the welcome address.
BSS adds: Professor Dr. Mustafizur Rahman, fellow of Centre for Policy Dialogue, delivered his speech on 'Domestic Market and International Trade' while Dr. Sayema Haque Bidisha of Economics department of Dhaka University spoke on 'Poverty and Social Security'.
Besides, BAIRA Secretary General Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman talked on 'Manpower Export' while BIISS Research Director Dr. Mohammad Mahfuz Kabir delivered his speech on 'FDI and Macro Economy'.
Senior officials from different ministries, ambassadors and high commissioners, senior civil and military officials, journalists, academia, students and teachers from different universities participated in the webinar and gave their opinions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RBI warns of unrelenting inflation woes
American Airlines restarts China flights
Emirates turns to Dubai after $3.4b loss
IBN SINA Pharma approves 38.50pc cash dividend
60pc VAT payers file returns through online
Fortune Shoes declares 10pc divided
Janata Bank Managing Director and CEO Abdus Salam Azad
IFIC Bank EGM held


Latest News
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
People may be tired, but coronavirus is not tired: WHO chief
Canada-UK trade deal could be done by year end: Trudeau
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIB’s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
Most Read News
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Closure of educational institutions extended till December 19
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Arson attack in Dhaka; 7 buses torched
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers
DU student rape case verdict Nov 19
Actor Azizul Hakim, family test COVID-19 positive
US needs to learn from Bangladesh polls: CEC
Communal strife: Time for stern action
China company to build garbage-based power plant in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft