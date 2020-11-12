ACC sues MP Shahid, 3 family members

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Laxmipur-3 MP Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul, his wife MP Salina Islam and two other family members on

charges of money laundering and amassing illegal wealth.

ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin filed the case on Wednesday, said the anti-graft watchdog's spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya. The commission approved the case in a meeting on Tuesday. The case names Jasmine Prodhan, Shahid's sister-in-law, as the key suspect. The couple's daughter Wafa Islam has also been named in the case for abetting Shahid in his "illegal activities".

The couple is accused of amassing over Tk 23.1 million in illegal assets, according to the ACC case dossier.

The ACC said it also found an "illegal transaction and money laundering" worth Tk 1.48 billion in the account held by Jasmine.

"Jasmine formed an organisation named 'Leelabali' that exists on paper to help the couple validate their illegal wealth through money laundering," it added.

The commission found 44 accounts in different banks, including 34 accounts with NRB Commercial Bank, held by Jasmine, when Shahid was in a position of director.

The commission summoned and interrogated Salina Islam and her sister Jasmine on Jul 22.

After the interrogation, Salina insisted that they have no "illegally accumulated wealth". "We support the law and will provide all assistance to the ACC." Shahid has been arrested by authorities in Kuwait on charges of human trafficking and money laundering.