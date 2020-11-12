ACC plans to prosecute 20 more MPs soon

The Anti-Corruption Commission will prosecute 20 more MPs now under its radar "as soon as possible", its Commissioner Md Mozammel Haque Khan has said.

"Our work on the other MPs is ongoing. We will come up with the results at the proper time," he told reporters on Wednesday after the ACC prosecuted MP Kazi Shahid Islam Papul and his wife Salina Islam, who is also an MP from a seat reserved for women.

The couple face charges related to money laundering and acquiring wealth beyond means. Shahid is currently facing trial in a Kuwaiti jail for alleged human trafficking and money laundering.

"Our work hasn't stopped. We try to work as the people expect of us. They (MPs) will be brought to justice as soon as possible. There won't be any delay. But I can't specify the time," Mozammel said.

He also said the national antigraft agency will treat the MPs like ordinary citizens. The ACC has been monitoring the activities of a total of 22 MPs. It has launched formal investigation into the wealth of Shahid and Salina.

The MPs under the ACC scanner face charges of embezzling government funds, grabbing public land, taking bribes and extorting people, among other irregularities.

As many as 11 of them are members of the current parliament. The 22 MPs include 10 from the Awami League and five from the BNP. Along with Shahid and Salina, the ACC prosecuted their daughter Wafa Islam and Salina's sister Jasmine Prodhan.

Mozammel said the investigator may arrest the suspects if need be.

The ACC may also bring back Shahid from Kuwait by using international law for the investigation, he added.

-bdnews24.com





