By-polls to Dhaka-18, Sirajganj-1  JS seats today

By-elections in Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 parliamentary constituencies will be held today (Thursday) with participation of Awami League and BNP.

The voting will start with the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) at 8:00am and continue till 4:00pm without any break.

The Election Commission (EC) has completed all preparations for holding the by- elections in free, fair and impartial manner, joint Secretary of EC SM Asaduzzaman told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.

The EC has deployed additional magistrates and law enforcers for maintaining the law and order during the two by-polls, he said.

Six contenders, including AL nominated Md Habib Hasan, BNP nominated SM Jahangir, Jatiya Party's Nasir Uddin Sarkar, Ganofront's Kazi Md Shahidullah, Bangladesh Congress's Omar Faruk and PDP's Mobibullah Bahar are in the race in Dhaka-18 constituency.

There are 577,773 voters under 215 polling stations in Dhaka-18 comprising the 14 wards and Airport area under Dhaka North

City Corporation (DNCC).

In Sirajganj-1, two candidates-AL's Tanvir Shakil Joy and BNP's Selim Reza--are in the electoral race. There are 345,603 voters under 168 polling stations in the constituency comprised of Kazipur upazila and five unions of Sirajganj Sadar upazila.

The Election Commission has already imposed restriction on movement of vehicles particularly motorcycles, private cars, trucks and other motorized vehicles in the election areas.

On September 28, the Election Commission announced the by-polls schedule for the two constituencies.

Sirajganj-1 constituency fell vacant after the death of former health minister and Awami League MP Mohammed Nasim on June 13. Dhaka-18 constituency fell vacant following the death of former home minister and Awami League MP Sahara Khatun on July 9.



