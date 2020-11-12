Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Closure of educational instts extended further       5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots       
Home Front Page

By-polls to Dhaka-18, Sirajganj-1  JS seats today

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

By-elections in Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 parliamentary constituencies will be held today (Thursday) with participation of Awami League and BNP.
The voting will start with the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) at 8:00am and continue till 4:00pm without any break.
The Election Commission (EC) has completed all preparations for holding the  by- elections in free, fair and impartial manner, joint Secretary of EC SM Asaduzzaman told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.
The EC has deployed additional magistrates and law enforcers for maintaining the law and order during the two by-polls, he said.
Six contenders, including AL nominated Md Habib Hasan, BNP nominated SM Jahangir, Jatiya Party's Nasir Uddin Sarkar, Ganofront's Kazi Md Shahidullah, Bangladesh Congress's Omar Faruk and PDP's Mobibullah Bahar are in the race in Dhaka-18 constituency.
There are 577,773 voters under 215 polling stations in Dhaka-18 comprising the 14 wards and Airport area under Dhaka North
City Corporation (DNCC).
In Sirajganj-1, two candidates-AL's Tanvir Shakil Joy and BNP's Selim Reza--are in the electoral race. There are 345,603 voters under 168 polling stations in the constituency comprised of Kazipur upazila and five unions of Sirajganj Sadar upazila.
The Election Commission has already imposed restriction on movement of vehicles particularly motorcycles, private cars, trucks and other motorized vehicles in the election areas.
On September 28, the Election Commission announced the by-polls schedule for the two constituencies.
Sirajganj-1 constituency fell vacant after the death of former health minister and Awami League MP Mohammed Nasim on June 13. Dhaka-18 constituency fell vacant following the death of former home minister and Awami League MP Sahara Khatun on July 9.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ACC sues MP Shahid, 3 family members
ACC plans to prosecute 20 more MPs soon
India to regulate online news and social media sites
Biden brands Trump’s refusal to concede an ‘embarrassment’
By-polls to Dhaka-18, Sirajganj-1  JS seats today
No extra fees can be charged with monthly school, college fees
Govt mulls reopening schools, colleges
C-19 infection spurt on, 19 more die


Latest News
Probe body finds no evidence of disrespecting Quran
37th span of Padma Bridge installed
COVID-19 deaths reach 6,140 in Bangladesh
$500 mn to be pledged for vaccine access at Paris forum
Pakistan appoints Younis Khan as batting coach
Closure of educational instts extended further
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Schoolgirl among 2 killed as truck hits rickshaw-van
One gets life term in child rape case
4-day of events planned to mark UK queen's 70yrs on throne
Most Read News
Magician Jewel Aich in ICU
ACC sues MP Papul, 3 others
2 lovers among three killed in Tangail road accident
Second wave, coming again!
Schools, colleges likely to be opened from Nov 15 in limited scale
Two shot dead in Rangamati
Missing from Cumilla, man found dead in Chandpur
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Bomb blast at Saudi cemetery, 4 hurt
Bahrain PM Khalifa Bin Salman dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft