Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:29 PM
No extra fees can be charged with monthly school, college fees

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Shaikh Shahrukh

Extra fees cannot be collected from the students of educational institutions along with the monthly fees.
The Department of Secondary and Higher Education said instructions are being issued in this regard this week.
It is known that all the educational institutions in the country have been closed since March 17 due to the Corona pandemic. In such a situation, many parents have lost their jobs. Many have had their salaries reduced. Many businesses are severely affected. That is why they are struggling to pay their children's tuition fee. There has also been a movement in several educational institutions in the capital to reduce tuition fees.
Without considering such a situation, Educational Institute authorities are creating various pressures and collecting various fees from the parents along with tuition fees.
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has repeatedly urged the parents and authorities to be humane in this regard; the top educational institutions are not taking cognizance of it. For these reasons, it was decided to issue instructions to waive the additional fee.
Recently the Department of      Secondary and Higher Education fixed a guideline that is being prepared for the collection of tuition fees as the educational institution is closed. The students will be asked to collect only tuition fee by cancelling various fees including dua-mahfil fee, puja fee, festival fees, electricity, water bill, lab fee, sports fee along with monthly tuitions. For this, information has been collected from the top schools and colleges in the district headquarters of the country including Dhaka.
According to the Department of Secondary and Higher Education, instructions will be issued this week to identify various types of additional fees and cancel them.
Confirming the matter, Department of Secondary and Higher Education Director General Prof Syed Golam Faruk said, "Instructions regarding tuition fees will be issued in the next two-three days." On the basis of this, the educational authority will collect the tuition fees.
"We have collected information from various educational institutions in the country," he said.  It has been identified how much is being collected in any organisation. In light of this, additional fees will be deducted along with the institution-based tuition fee.


