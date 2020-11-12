Video
Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:29 PM
Home Front Page

Govt mulls reopening schools, colleges

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

The government is thinking about reopening the educational institutions on a limited scale when the extended shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak ends on Nov 14.
Education Minister Dipu Moni hinted at the possibility of reopening the schools and colleges at a discussion on Wednesday.
It is still unclear when the institutions will reopen.
"We are working to decide whether we will reopen on the 15th (of November), or extend the shutdown further, or restart classes on a limited scale for some grades," she said.
She added that the government will have to make a decision by Nov 14.
The government announced the shutdown of the educational institutions in mid-March and later extended it several times. It has also scrapped annual exams.
Dipu Moni had earlier hinted at reopening schools and colleges on a limited scale considering the SSC and HSC examinees.
"We are not in an ideal position amid the crisis. But we have been able to continue study despite the limitation. We must continue these efforts because it is still uncertain when we can fully reopen the institutions," she said on Wednesday.     bdnews24.com   


