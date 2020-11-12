C-19 infection spurt on, 19 more die

Nineteen people died of Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the 19 new deaths, the total number of deaths has now reached 6,127 and the death rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

As many as 1,733 infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected to 4,25,353, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 11.93 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 17.12 percent.

A total of 14,524 samples were tested in 115 labs across the country in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,484,688 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Meanwhile, 1,715 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 3,43,131 and the recovery rate at 80.67 per cent.

Among the deceased, 16 were male and three were female. Of them, seven were between 51-60-year-old and the rest were above 60-year-old.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on March 8 and recorded first death on March 18.





