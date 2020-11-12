First N-reactor, steam generator reach Rooppur from Russia



A nuclear reactor pressure vessel manufactured in Russia for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant arrives at Rooppur project area on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Specialized barges carrying Russian-built reactor pressure vessels and generators anchored at the newly constructed jetty in the project area shortly after 10:00am on Tuesday.

It was brought to Rooppur from Mongla port under tight security of the Bangladesh Navy. In the last week of August, a special ship left the Russian port of Petrozabad for Bangladesh via the Volga River with two instruments. It crossed 14,000km of international waterways by sea and reached Mongla port on October 20.

Architect Yafes Osman, Minister of Science and Technology, said the people would have more confidence in the project as the instruments would reach Rooppur after travelling so far from Russia. It has crossed about one and a half thousand kilometers from the famous river Volga of Russia to the famous river Padma in Bangladesh.

Next Thursday (November 12), the Minister of Science and Technology will visit the Rooppur project and inspect the equipment. A 20-member delegation from the Ministry of External Affairs, led by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, led by AK Abdul Momen, will inspect the Rooppur project and observe the equipment.

The equipment of Rooppur nuclear power plant, the country's first nuclear power plant under construction with the latest technology in Russia, is being manufactured in several cities of the country.

The country's first nuclear project is being implemented with Russian loans and technical assistance. The construction cost of the project including manpower training is 1 lakh 13 thousand crore. Russia is lending ninety percent of it.

In this regard, Minister Yafes Osman further said that all the equipment in Rooppur are being made keeping pace with the times.

According to the agreement, the first unit of the nuclear power plant will be completed in 2022 and the second in 2023 by the Russian contractor AtomstroExport. The nuclear power plant will start experimental production by loading fuel uranium from next year.

The physical structure work of the first unit at Rooppur has almost been completed. Project Director and nuclear scientist Md Shaukat Akbar said the reactor pressure vessel will be placed inside the physical structure in the first quarter of next year. Then the roof construction work on the surface of the structure will start.

The Minister said the work is going on in Rooppur keeping the schedule in accordance with the international standards. Even in the Corona epidemic, work is in full swing following hygiene rules.







