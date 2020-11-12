Video
Thursday, 12 November, 2020
Home Front Page

No tariff for BD after Brexit: UK

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh along with 46 other least developed countries will not face any tariffs after the end of the Brexit transition period, the UK government has said.
UK announced on Wednesday that imports from 47 of the Least Developed Countries (LDC), including Bangladesh, will not face any tariffs, the UK Foreign Ministry said.
"Low-income and lower-middle income countries will benefit from lower tariffs compared to the UK global tariff," according to Department for International Trade, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said global Britain is a partner of choice for developing countries. "We take a liberal approach to trade,      recognising that many developing countries want to trade their way to greater prosperity."
Raab said they back that up with the integrity of the investments UK businesses make, and their commitment to be a force for good in their communities through their support for green jobs, climate change mitigation and programs to deliver girls education.
However, UK Foreign Ministry said the UK government is planning on improving the scheme to better support developing countries - more details will be announced in 2021.
The UK's Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) will cover all the same countries that are currently eligible for trade preferences under the EU's GSP, it added.
Liz Truss said the scheme will also help British businesses to continue trading seamlessly after UK leaves the EU, as well as giving British consumers continued access to some of their favourite products at affordable prices.
UK imported approximately £8 billion-worth of textiles and apparel products from eligible countries last year. This accounted for 30 percent of all textile and apparel imports into the UK.
The trade preference scheme will cover any eligible countries that do not have their existing trade agreements transitioned into a new agreement with the UK, it said.
British importers will continue to pay zero or reduced tariffs on everyday goods such as clothing and vegetables from the world's poorest countries, Liz Truss announced on Tuesday.
"Free trade helps businesses to grow, boosts the economy and creates new jobs. We are making sure that the world's poorest countries can continue to take advantage of the opportunities that free trade offers them by allowing them to export their products to the UK at preferential rates," said UK's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.
She said this will help developing economies to establish strong industries, creating jobs and helping them to reduce their reliance on overseas aid in the long term.


« PreviousNext »

