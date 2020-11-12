Mathshajibi League leader Rejwan sued in rape case

Rejwan Ali Khan, Organising Secretary of Bangladesh Mathshajibi League, a pro-Awami League organization, and his accomplice were sued with a Special Tribunal of Dhaka on Wednesday for attempting to rape a woman and harassing her sexually by enticing her with a lucrative job offer.

Acting Judge Begum Marufa Parvin of Prevention of Women and Children Repression Tribunal-9 took the woman's allegations into cognizance and ordered Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhatara Police Station to take an FIR (first information report).

Other accused is Shamim Ahmed Murad, joint General Secretary of Dhamaphasha Upazilla Awami League under Sunamganj District.