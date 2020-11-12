BSF returns 2 RAB men after 9 hours

Two Rapid Action Battalion personnel, who were picked up by Indian Border Security Force (BSF), were released on Tuesday night after nine hours.

According to RAB's Legal and Media unit, the two RAB personnel were picked up by BSF men as they 'mistakenly entered an Indian village' near Chiriport upazila of Dinajpur during a drive against drug peddlers on Tuesday. "They were handed over to BGB through a flag meeting on Tuesday night after nine hours," he informed.

According to Indian newspaper The Statesman said that the RAB men were nabbed from Main Pillar 307, sub pillar-1 of the Indian side following which the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) sent a letter to the BSF requesting a flag meeting. The detainees have been identified as RAB-13 Dinajpur CPC-1 Co-Commander (ASP) Shyamal Chang and Constable Abu Bakar Siddique. The BSF detained them at around 2:00pm on Tuesday.

According to the villagers, five RAB members entered Samajia Mandalpara area of B-Amtali Saraswatipur border of Dinajpur on motorcycles.

