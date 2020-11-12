SC stays HC order penalising 2 lawyers, bringing  contempt charges

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed a High Court (HC) verdict till filling leave to appeal that rejected a writ petition filed by two lawyers challenging a gazette that allowed a HC judge's son to practice as a lawyer despite failing his Bar exams.

The apex court also stayed the HC order that had directed the writ petitioner Barrister Sayedul Haque Suman and Advocate Ishrat Hasan to pay Tk 100 each as token cost to the public exchequer for wasting the court's time with the case.

At the same time the HC also asked them to explain contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated for allegedly posting derogatory comments about the judiciary on Facebook.

A three-member virtual Appellate Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the stay order after hearing an application filed by the two lawyers seeking permission to file an appeal against the HC verdict.

Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal and Barrister Aneek R Huq argued for the writ petitioners while senior lawyer Barrister M Amir ul Islam and Barrister Tania Amir stood for Jumman Siddiqui.

The Appellate Division order came a day after Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) requested the Chief Justice to settle the rift between the Bar and the Bench.

In a letter to the Chief Justice the SCBA leaders mentioned that lawyers Syed Sayedul Haque Suman and Ishrat Hasan had faced "discourteous behaviour" during the hearing of a writ petition before a HC Bench on November 8.

Earlier on November 8, the HC Bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah in a verdict dismissed the writ petition asking the lawyers to pay Tk 100 each as the token cost to the public exchequer for wasting the court's time with the case.

The court also issued a contempt of court rule against the two lawyers for allegedly posting derogatory comments about the judiciary on Facebook.

At the same time, the HC summoned the two to appear before it in person on November 16 to place their explanations on the issue.







