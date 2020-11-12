Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Closure of educational instts extended further       5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots       
Home City News

Woman killed in city road crash

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

A woman was killed when a speedy bus hit her in front of Matuail Mother and Child Hospital at Jatrabari in the city on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified Mariam Begum, 48.
The accident took place around 11:00am when she along with her daughter was crossing the road.
She was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition and was pronounced dead by doctors at 11:45am.
Jannat Akhter, daughter of the victim, said, "I was crossing the road along with my mother in front of Matuail Mother and Child Hospital. Suddenly a bus hit my mother and fled the scene," she said.
Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the police camp at DMCH, confirmed the death and said that Jatrabari thana police seized the killer bus.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Woman killed in city road crash
Two shot dead in Rangamati
Thrust on devising domestic work evaluation indicator
Youth held with 8 gold bars in Ctg
JL leader killed in Cumilla
C-19: Jewel Aich in ICU
Islamic Univ Reporters’ Unity gets news body
Body recovered in Ctg


Latest News
Probe body finds no evidence of disrespecting Quran
37th span of Padma Bridge installed
COVID-19 deaths reach 6,140 in Bangladesh
$500 mn to be pledged for vaccine access at Paris forum
Pakistan appoints Younis Khan as batting coach
Closure of educational instts extended further
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Schoolgirl among 2 killed as truck hits rickshaw-van
One gets life term in child rape case
4-day of events planned to mark UK queen's 70yrs on throne
Most Read News
Magician Jewel Aich in ICU
ACC sues MP Papul, 3 others
2 lovers among three killed in Tangail road accident
Second wave, coming again!
Schools, colleges likely to be opened from Nov 15 in limited scale
Two shot dead in Rangamati
Missing from Cumilla, man found dead in Chandpur
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Bomb blast at Saudi cemetery, 4 hurt
Bahrain PM Khalifa Bin Salman dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft