Woman killed in city road crash

A woman was killed when a speedy bus hit her in front of Matuail Mother and Child Hospital at Jatrabari in the city on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified Mariam Begum, 48.

The accident took place around 11:00am when she along with her daughter was crossing the road.

She was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition and was pronounced dead by doctors at 11:45am.

Jannat Akhter, daughter of the victim, said, "I was crossing the road along with my mother in front of Matuail Mother and Child Hospital. Suddenly a bus hit my mother and fled the scene," she said.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the police camp at DMCH, confirmed the death and said that Jatrabari thana police seized the killer bus. -UNB