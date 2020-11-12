Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Closure of educational instts extended further       5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots       
Home City News

Thrust on devising domestic work evaluation indicator

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

It is not difficult to take into account the domestic work performed by women but it has not been evaluated yet due to a lack of a recognized method.
However, it may find its way into the Eighth Five-Year Plan if an evaluation method is found, Dr Shamsul Alam, a member of the Planning Commission, said during a webinar.
The event that focused on the Eighth Five-Year Plan, a development roadmap, and the recognition of domestic work was jointly organized by bdnews24.com and ActionAid Bangladesh on Tuesday.
"A large section of the society is engaged in domestic work. The Prime Minister once asked whether this work could be assessed. She is aware of the matter," Alam said.
It should be evaluated, Alam said. But the discussions usually get stuck in a rut when the question of inclusion arises. "We have not come up with any recognized method. If we and the UN agree in principle, then it can be evaluated."
Since domestic work is not factored into the GDP, there is no recognition of the work done by a large number of women.
The GDP is calculated through national income accounting, a bookkeeping system that a government uses to measure the level of the country's economic activity. "There is no opportunity to include anything else in it," Alam said.
"We must have a method in place for the assessment of domestic work," he said. "I have no problems with incorporating it in the Eighth Five-Year Plan if I am given something in an organized manner."
Dr Fahmida Khatun, Executive Director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, spoke about an alternative system: a satellite account, which is a framework of presentation for the economic data of a particular area in relation to the overall economic analysis of the central framework of the national accounts.
"We cannot factor it into the GDP ourselves by going beyond the UN-mandated approach. We can show the value of women's work by creating a satellite account without including it in the GDP calculations."
Several countries, including Mexico, are assessing women's domestic work by conducting 'time-use pattern' surveys that collect data on how human beings spend their time on different activities.
Highlighting a 2014 study by the CPD, Fahmida Khatun said, "The time that women spend on household chores is worth 2.5 times the work done outside."
A woman has to pay 'replacement cost' if she hires someone for domestic work, she said. And the amount of money a woman will take for the work is called 'willingness to accept'. These two methods can be used for evaluation and can be carried out indirectly.
Md Helal Uddin, South Asia advocacy coordinator at ActionAid International, presented a time expenditure survey of men and women in Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha and Dinajpur districts in the webinar.
In 2016, women performed 7.78 hours of unpaid household chores, while men did 1.1 hours. In 2019, the gap between men's and women's domestic work hours stood at 3.43 hours, down from 5.19 hours in 2017.
"We have seen that when men are included in the work, they assess it and cooperate."
Dr Gitiara Nasreen, a professor of mass communication and journalism at Dhaka University, said men are not becoming complete human beings as domestic work is not being evaluated.
"The Five-Year Plan calls for efforts to improve women's human capabilities. Why aren't we thinking about improving men's human capabilities? Women taking care of household chores are doing human work. When men don't do these types of work, they are not becoming humans."
Undervalued work is not only increasing her stress levels but also deterring her from other work, she said.
It also has a direct connection with domestic abuse. "A notion that 'women are not working' has arisen due to a lack of evaluation of domestic work and has led to a rise in inequality in the society."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Woman killed in city road crash
Two shot dead in Rangamati
Thrust on devising domestic work evaluation indicator
Youth held with 8 gold bars in Ctg
JL leader killed in Cumilla
C-19: Jewel Aich in ICU
Islamic Univ Reporters’ Unity gets news body
Body recovered in Ctg


Latest News
Probe body finds no evidence of disrespecting Quran
37th span of Padma Bridge installed
COVID-19 deaths reach 6,140 in Bangladesh
$500 mn to be pledged for vaccine access at Paris forum
Pakistan appoints Younis Khan as batting coach
Closure of educational instts extended further
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Schoolgirl among 2 killed as truck hits rickshaw-van
One gets life term in child rape case
4-day of events planned to mark UK queen's 70yrs on throne
Most Read News
Magician Jewel Aich in ICU
ACC sues MP Papul, 3 others
2 lovers among three killed in Tangail road accident
Second wave, coming again!
Schools, colleges likely to be opened from Nov 15 in limited scale
Two shot dead in Rangamati
Missing from Cumilla, man found dead in Chandpur
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Bomb blast at Saudi cemetery, 4 hurt
Bahrain PM Khalifa Bin Salman dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft