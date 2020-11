CHATTOGRAM, Nov 11: Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) arrested a youth with eight gold bars worth about Taka 55 lakh from Chattogram Rail Station area on Wednesday.

Police arrested Joshef Uddin Rumon, 30, son of Jahir Ahmed, with the gold bars and ten tola of others gold at 5:00am yesterday, said Mohammad Mohsin, officer in-charge of Kotwali Thana. A case filed with Kotwali Thana. -BSS