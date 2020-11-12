Video
Thursday, 12 November, 2020
JL leader killed in Cumilla

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

CUMILLA, Nov 11: A local leader of Jubo League was stabbed to death by some miscreants at Chouara in Sadar Dakkhin Upazila of Cumilla on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Zillur Rahman Chowdhury, a councillor candidate of ward number 25 of Cumilla City Corporation.
The incident took place around 7:30am when some miscreants, riding on a motorbike, swooped on Zillur when he along with his wife was passing through the Funka Brick Filed area on foot, said Azimul Ahsan, additional superintendent of Cumilla Police.
He was rushed to the Cumilla Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.    -UNB


