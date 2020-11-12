

C-19: Jewel Aich in ICU

His wife Bipasha Aich confirmed the news to the media on Tuesday night.

She said Jewel Aich had been suffering from fever since November 4. His fever level continued to rise so he underwent COVID-19 test upon doctor's advice, as well as a CT scan of the chest. The test report came out positive and showed that his lungs have also been infected.

Bipasha informed that the magician was taken to a hospital in the capital on Monday morning due to his deteriorating condition. However, his family decided to change the hospital due to unsatisfactory service.

He was then admitted to the CMH on Tuesday afternoon.

Jewel Aich has been suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Apart from being the most renowned and popular Bangladeshi magician, Jewel Aich is a skilled flutist, author and ambassador to many humanitarian projects. Jewel Aich received Ekushey Padak in 2003. -UNB







